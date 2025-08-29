Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. Another week has wrapped, and what better way to welcome the weekend than with a fresh batch of new music? Whether you’re looking for something soulful, hard-hitting, or experimental, this week’s lineup brings a little bit of everything.

Closing out the summer, Ella Mai links back up with DJ Mustard for “Tell Her,” while Joey Bada$$ delivers his long-awaited project Lonely At The Top, stacked with guest features that keep the momentum strong. Fridayy chills the mood with his latest single, “Below Zero,” and DESTIN CONRAD takes listeners in a new direction with his jazz-inspired album wHIMSY. Today’s list also includes music from Monaleo, October London, and more.

Take a look at the best new releases this week below.

Ella Mai – “Tell Her” Right before the summer ends, Ella Mai and DJ Mustard connect again on the singer’s new record titled “Tell Her.” Listen to it HERE.

Joey Bada$$ – ‘Lonely At The Top’ Joey Bada$$ has dropped off his newest album, Lonely At The Top. Spanning 40 minutes, the 11-track record features guest appearances from Westside Gunn, A$AP Ferg, Rapsody, and more. Check it out HERE.

Fridayy – "Below Zero" Today, the multitalented singer and songwriter Fridayy returns with a brand new single, "Below Zero." Hear the record HERE.

DESTIN CONRAD – ‘wHIMSY’ GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter DESTIN CONRAD expands his artistry with the release of the alternative jazz album, wHIMSY, out now via EMPIRE. Stream the album HERE.

October London – "How Can I Repay" After weeks of teasing the record on social media, October London gifts his listeners with "How Can I Repay." Listen to it HERE.

Johnny Venus – "Shooter" Johnny Venus of the Atlanta-based rap duo EARTHGANG dropped a solo single today, the aptly-titled "Shooter." Check it out HERE.

Monaleo – “Putting Ya Dine” In “Putting Ya Dine,” rapper Monaleo gives viewers an amazing visual while highlighting Black women. Watch the video HERE.





Amaria – “Dream Of You” Today, the soulful Amaria releases the video for “Dream Of You,” set to a sandy and soothing backdrop. See the new visual HERE.

Westside Gunn – ‘Heels Have Eyes 2’ ​​Today, Westside Gunn follows up on his Heels Have Eyes EP with Heels Have Eyes 2, a new album that he announced a few days ago. Stream the project HERE.