Best New Music This Week: Ella Mai Closes Out Summer With “Tell Her,” DESTIN CONRAD Drops The Jazz-Inspired ‘wHIMSY,’ Monaleo And More

Today’s list also includes Joey Bada$$’s highly-anticipated ‘Lonely At The Top,’ along with “Below Zero” from Fridayy.
By Okla Jones ·
Happy Friday, folks. Another week has wrapped, and what better way to welcome the weekend than with a fresh batch of new music? Whether you’re looking for something soulful, hard-hitting, or experimental, this week’s lineup brings a little bit of everything.

Closing out the summer, Ella Mai links back up with DJ Mustard for “Tell Her,” while Joey Bada$$ delivers his long-awaited project Lonely At The Top, stacked with guest features that keep the momentum strong. Fridayy chills the mood with his latest single, “Below Zero,” and DESTIN CONRAD takes listeners in a new direction with his jazz-inspired album wHIMSY. Today’s list also includes music from Monaleo, October London, and more.

Take a look at the best new releases this week below.

