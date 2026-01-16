Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. With the week finally drawing to a close, we’re soundtracking the moment with a stacked roundup of new releases spanning rap, R&B, and global hits—perfect for easing into the vibe of the weekend.

Today, after years of teasing, the Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky drops his fourth studio album (and first in almost 8 years), Don’t Be Dumb. Ahead of the release of her upcoming LP, Ella Mai releases “100,” Wale and Don Cannon connect for an ode to lyricism with “James Freestyle,” and fresh off of his NPR Tiny Desh performance, DESTIN CONRAD connects with Terrace Martin on “NOTHING IS REAL.” Today’s list also includes music from Tiana Major9, Wizkid, Gogo Morrow, and more.

Scroll through for a look at the best new music this week below.

Gabby Samone – “Complicated” Listen to “Complicated” HERE.

Ella Mai – “100” Watch the video for “100” HERE.

Gogo Morrow – “Hard To Live” Listen to “Hard To Live” HERE.

A$AP Rocky – ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Listen to Don’t Be Dumb HERE.

Wizkid ft. Asake – “Jogodo” Listen to “Jogodo” HERE.

Wale x Don Cannon – “James Freestyle” Listen to “James Freestyle” HERE.

DESTIN CONRAD ft. Terrace Martin – “NOTHING IS REAL” Listen to “NOTHING IS REAL” HERE.

Tiana Major9 ft. Keyon Martin – “energy!” Listen to “energy” HERE.