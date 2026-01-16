Happy Friday, folks. With the week finally drawing to a close, we’re soundtracking the moment with a stacked roundup of new releases spanning rap, R&B, and global hits—perfect for easing into the vibe of the weekend.
Today, after years of teasing, the Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky drops his fourth studio album (and first in almost 8 years), Don’t Be Dumb. Ahead of the release of her upcoming LP, Ella Mai releases “100,” Wale and Don Cannon connect for an ode to lyricism with “James Freestyle,” and fresh off of his NPR Tiny Desh performance, DESTIN CONRAD connects with Terrace Martin on “NOTHING IS REAL.” Today’s list also includes music from Tiana Major9, Wizkid, Gogo Morrow, and more.
Scroll through for a look at the best new music this week below.