Best New Music This Week: Drake, Tems, Megan Thee Stallion And More

Today’s list also includes the release of Kirk Franklin’s highly-anticipated ‘Father’s Day.’
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. During the first official week in October, artists from all over the world have released new music. Whether it’s Grammy Award-winning rappers or seasoned singers, there’s something for everybody to vibe to this weekend.

Today, Drake releases his long-awaited For All The Dogs album, which includes features from J. Cole, 21 Savage, SZA, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and more. Tems drops her first song of the new year titled “Me & U,” Megan Thee Stallion unveils “Out Alpha the Alpha,” a new track from the Dicks: The Musical Soundtrack, and Kirk Franklin gets vulnerable with Father’s Day. Our roundup also includes music from Wiz Khalifa, FKA twigs, Arin Ray, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

