Best New Music This Week: Drake, Tems, Megan Thee Stallion And More

Happy Friday, folks. During the first official week in October, artists from all over the world have released new music. Whether it’s Grammy Award-winning rappers or seasoned singers, there’s something for everybody to vibe to this weekend.

Today, Drake releases his long-awaited For All The Dogs album, which includes features from J. Cole, 21 Savage, SZA, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and more. Tems drops her first song of the new year titled “Me & U,” Megan Thee Stallion unveils “Out Alpha the Alpha,” a new track from the Dicks: The Musical Soundtrack, and Kirk Franklin gets vulnerable with Father’s Day. Our roundup also includes music from Wiz Khalifa, FKA twigs, Arin Ray, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

01 Tems – “Me&U” Yesterday, Tems shared the self-directed music video for her new song “Me & U.” Watch the video, filmed in Malta, HERE.

02 Drake – ‘For All The Dogs’ The follow-up to the 2022 releases Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss features 23 songs with guests including SZA (on both “Slime You Out” and the Sexyy Red–featuring “Rich Baby Daddy”), J. Cole, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Teezo Touchdown, Yeat, and PartyNextDoor. Listen to it HERE.

03 Kirk Franklin – ‘Father’s Day’ 19-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Kirk Franklin releases Father’s Day. Father’s Day marks Kirk Franklin’s first new solo album since the 2019 release of LONG LIVE LOVE. Hear it HERE.

04 Darius Rucker – ‘Carolyn’s Boy’ Today, lead singer of Hootie & The Blowfish and award-winning musician Darius Rucker releases Carolyn’s Boy in honor of his mother. Listen to it HERE.

05 Wiz Khalifa – ‘Khali Sober’ The Pittsburgh native returns with the release of a new project titled Khali Sober hosted by DJ Whoo Kid. Stream the project HERE.

06 Arin Ray – “Wait So Long” LA based R&B singer, songwriter and producer Arin Ray’s long awaited new single “Wait So Long,” the catchy lead single from his upcoming EP Phases III. Check it out HERE.

07 Vedo – ‘7’ The talented singer Vedo drops his seventh studio album today, the 15-track 7, featuring Lecrae. Check it out HERE.