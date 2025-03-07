Best New Music This Week: Doechii Drops “Anxiety,” Samara Cyn, KalanFr.Fr And More

Happy Friday, folks. With the first Friday of March upon us, we’re highlighting the freshest tracks and projects you need to hear. Whether you’re looking for infectious party anthems, laid-back vibes, or a dose of nostalgia, this week’s roundup has something for every playlist.

Rising star Doechii kicks things off with her bold and raw single “Anxiety,” showcasing her signature mix of vulnerability and bravado. West Coast favorite KalanFr.Fr delivers the smooth and catchy “Go Girl,” while Samara Cyn teams up with Sherwyn on the playful and energetic “Pop n Olive.” Today list also includes music from De La Soul, Turbo, and more

Here’s our roundup of the best new releases this week.

Doechii – “Anxiety” Originally recorded in her bedroom in 2019, Doechii’s “Anxiety” samples Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” offering a raw and honest exploration of personal struggles. Listen to it HERE.​

De La Soul – ‘Clear Lake Audiotorium’ Initially released in 1994 as a promotional EP, ‘Clear Lake Audiotorium’ features collaborations with A Tribe Called Quest and The Fearless Four, making it a sought-after gem for hip-hop enthusiasts. Listen to it HERE.​

Turbo ft. Gunna – “Classy Girl” Turbo collaborates with Gunna on “Classy Girl,” delivering a track that seamlessly blends smooth melodies with trap influences. Listen to it HERE.​

KalanFr.Fr – “Go Girl” Kalan.Fr.Fr delivers a smooth and catchy track with “Go Girl,” blending West Coast vibes with infectious rhythms. Listen to it HERE.​

Paperboy Fabe ft. Jeremih – “Not For Me” Paperboy Fabe and Jeremih join forces on “Not For Me,” a track that combines soulful vocals with contemporary R&B production. Listen to it HERE.​