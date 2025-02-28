HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Cynthia Erivo, Alex Isley, Lizzo And More

Today’s list also includes Terrace Martin’s ‘Albion Files,’ and IDK’s ‘BRAVADO INTiMO… (Continued).’
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks! As February winds down, this week’s music drops remind us why it’s such an exciting time to be a fan of soulful innovation and genre-blurring creativity. From powerhouse vocalists to genre-pushing producers, the latest batch of releases blends vulnerability, self-discovery, and sonic experimentation — all perfect for soundtracking your weekend.

Today, Fridayy sets the tone with Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not, while Reason delivers the new project I Love You Again. IDK adds to a great body of work with BRAVADO INTiMO… (Continued), Lizzo drops the irresistibly romantic “Love In Real Life,” and Alex Isley enchants with the velvety “Hands.” Our roundup also includes music from Cynthia Erivo, Johnny Venus, serpentwithfeet, and more.

Take a look at the best new music releases this week.

