Best New Music This Week: Cynthia Erivo, Alex Isley, Lizzo And More

Happy Friday, folks! As February winds down, this week’s music drops remind us why it’s such an exciting time to be a fan of soulful innovation and genre-blurring creativity. From powerhouse vocalists to genre-pushing producers, the latest batch of releases blends vulnerability, self-discovery, and sonic experimentation — all perfect for soundtracking your weekend.

Today, Fridayy sets the tone with Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not, while Reason delivers the new project I Love You Again. IDK adds to a great body of work with BRAVADO INTiMO… (Continued), Lizzo drops the irresistibly romantic “Love In Real Life,” and Alex Isley enchants with the velvety “Hands.” Our roundup also includes music from Cynthia Erivo, Johnny Venus, serpentwithfeet, and more.

Take a look at the best new music releases this week.

Lizzo – “Love In Real Life” Today Lizzo has shared a new solo single titled, “Love in Real Life,” her first solo release since 2023. Check out the new song HERE.

Fridayy – ‘Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not’ Today, the talented artist Fridayy drops the double disc, Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not. The album features Kehlani, Meek Mill, Chris Brown and more. Listen to the project HERE.

Cynthia Erivo – “Replay” In the wake of her ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood honor, Cynthia Erivo looks to add her name to the Billboard charts with the new single ‘Replay.’ Stream the song HERE.

Reason – ‘I Love You Again’ In his first release since leaving TDE, Reason gifts his core fanbase with the album I Love You Again. Check it out HERE.

IDK – ‘BRAVADO INTiMO… (Continued)’ Rapper IDK releases the deluxe version of BRAVADO + INTiMO, featuring alternate takes and sequels to some of the original songs. Hear the album HERE.

Terrace Martin – ‘Albion Files’ The multi-talented Terrace Martin ends the month with the highly-anticipated Albion Files, featuring Robert Glasper, DRAM, A$AP Ferg, and more. Check it out HERE.

Johnny Venus ft. 6LACK – “So Beautiful” Ahead of his debut solo record, Johnny Venus releases the captivating new single “So Beautiful” featuring 6lack. Hear the track HERE.

Alex Isley – “Hands” Alex Isley’s “Hands” invites listeners to experience her world in a way they’ve never before, with lyrics that capture the essence of being truly present. Listen to the record HERE.