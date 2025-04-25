HomeEntertainment

New Music This Week: Coco Jones Asks ‘Why Not More?,’ Megan Thee Stallion Drops “Whenever,” And Destin Conrad’s Debut

Today’s list includes “Stateside” from PinkPantheress and a collaboration between Flo Milli and T-Pain titled “Gripper.”
Happy Friday, folks. Today is particularly special because it contains debut albums from the stars of tomorrow, as well as drops from icons of hip-hop’s golden years—and everything in between. 

Coco Jones drops her debut studio album Why Not More?, featuring 14 amazing tracks. Adding to the list of freshman efforts, singer Destin Conrad releases Love On Digital, and TDE rapper Ray Vaughn delivers The Good, The Bad, The Dollar Menu. On the other end, Wu-Tang Clan and Mathematics connect on Black Samson, the Bastard Swordsman, featuring all nine members of the legendary collective. Our list also includes music from Megan Thee Stallion, PinkPantheress, Tiwa Savage and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

