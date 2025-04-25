Happy Friday, folks. Today is particularly special because it contains debut albums from the stars of tomorrow, as well as drops from icons of hip-hop’s golden years—and everything in between.

Coco Jones drops her debut studio album Why Not More?, featuring 14 amazing tracks. Adding to the list of freshman efforts, singer Destin Conrad releases Love On Digital, and TDE rapper Ray Vaughn delivers The Good, The Bad, The Dollar Menu. On the other end, Wu-Tang Clan and Mathematics connect on Black Samson, the Bastard Swordsman, featuring all nine members of the legendary collective. Our list also includes music from Megan Thee Stallion, PinkPantheress, Tiwa Savage and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

Coco Jones – ‘Why Not More?’ Today, after months of heavy anticipation, the multi-talented Coco Jones releases the new album Why Not More?, featuring YG Marley, Future, and more. Listen to it HERE.

Destin Conrad – ‘Love On Digital’ Destin Conrad’s LOVE ON DIGITAL pulls influence from the nostalgic textures of early-2000s R&B while leaning into its future-facing evolution. Check it out HERE.

Flo Milli ft. T-Pain – “Gripper” Rapper Flo Milli teams up with T-Pain on her brand new single, which is titled “Gripper.” Listen to it HERE.

Ray Vaughn – ‘The Good, The Bad, The Dollar Menu’ Entitled The Good, The Bad & The Dollar Menu, Vaugh’s debut long-form release chronicles his career trajectory. Check it out HERE.

PinkPantheress – “Stateside” Today, PinkPantheress releases new single “Stateside,” from her upcoming sophomore mixtape Fancy That out May 9th via Warner Records UK. Stream the record HERE.

Megan Thee Stallion – “Whenever” Today, three-time Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion delivered her brand-new single, “Whenever,” which was produced by Bankroll Got It. Hear it HERE.

Tiwa Savage – “You4Me” Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage continues her successful 2025 with the beautiful studio single “You4Me.” Stream the track HERE.

Wu-Tang Clan x Mathematics – ‘Black Samson, the Bastard Swordsman’ Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman is the latest album from legendary producer Mathematics, featuring all nine Wu-Tang Clan members. Hear it HERE.