New Music This Week: Clipse Returns With ‘Let God Sort Em Out,’ Tyla Asks “Is It,” Givēon’s ‘Beloved,” And More

Today’s list also includes Drake’s “What I Did Miss?” and “Change Your Mind” from Burna Boy and Shaboozey.
Happy Friday, folks. Another week, another fresh lineup of songs to carry you through the weekend and beyond. Whether you’re looking for an album to sit with or a single to blast on repeat, there’s something here for every mood.

This week’s slate is packed with heavy hitters and welcome surprises. Clipse makes their long-awaited return with Let God Sort Em Out, while Givēon bares his soul on his sophomore album Beloved. Tyla keeps the vibes going with her breezy new single “Is It,” and Burna Boy teams up with Shaboozey for “Change Your Mind.” Elsewhere, Drake reflects on his recent battles with “What Did I Miss?,” and the British group FLO links up with Kaytranada for “The Mood.” You’ll also find new music from 2 Chainz, Amber Mark, Larry June, and Big Freedia, among others.

Take a look at our list of new releases below.

