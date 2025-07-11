Happy Friday, folks. Another week, another fresh lineup of songs to carry you through the weekend and beyond. Whether you’re looking for an album to sit with or a single to blast on repeat, there’s something here for every mood.

This week’s slate is packed with heavy hitters and welcome surprises. Clipse makes their long-awaited return with Let God Sort Em Out, while Givēon bares his soul on his sophomore album Beloved. Tyla keeps the vibes going with her breezy new single “Is It,” and Burna Boy teams up with Shaboozey for “Change Your Mind.” Elsewhere, Drake reflects on his recent battles with “What Did I Miss?,” and the British group FLO links up with Kaytranada for “The Mood.” You’ll also find new music from 2 Chainz, Amber Mark, Larry June, and Big Freedia, among others.

Take a look at our list of new releases below.

Clipse – ‘Let God Sort ‘Em Out’ No Malice and Pusha T have reunited once again for their first project in 16 years. Let God Sort Em Out features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Pharrell Williams and more. Check it out HERE.

Burna Boy ft. Shaboozey – “Change Your Mind” Ahead of the release of his next album, Burna Boy joins forces with Shaboozey for brand new track “Change Your Mind” off of his new album No Sign Of Weakness. Hear the song HERE and the album HERE.

2 Chainz – “I Wanna Win” Following the release of “Atlanta,” “Sista Wives,” and “Not the Same,” 2 Chainz continues the rollout of the Red Clay soundtrack with his latest single, “I WANNA WIN.” Listen to it HERE.



Drake – “What Did I Miss?” This past weekend, Drake dropped the introspective record “What Did I Miss?” which talks about the aftermath of his battle with Kendrick Lamer. Listen to it HERE.

FLO ft. Kaytranada – “The Mood” The British R&B girl group teamed up with Canadian producer Kaytranada for the new track called “The Mood.” Stream the song HERE.

Amber Mark – “Sweet Serotonin” Today, singer Amber Mark unveils “Sweet Serotonin.” Stream the record HERE.

GIVEŌN – 'Beloved' Today, the Long Beach native GIVEŌN releases his sophomore album, Beloved. Stream the 14-track album HERE.

Big Freedia ft. Billy Porter – “Holy Shuffle” Today, Big Freedia and Billy Porter released their new collaboration “Holy Shuffle.” Hear the record HERE.

Odeal ft. Leon Thomas – “Miami” Odeal and Leon Thomas connect on the melodic “Miami,” from the new album The Summer That Saved Me. Listen to the track HERE.

Tyla – “IS IT” Today, Tyla drops her second single of the year with “Is It.” Check out the brand new record HERE.

Larry June x Cardo Got Wings – ‘Until Night Comes’ Cardo Got Wings and Larry June connect on June’s 12th album Until Night Comes. Check it out HERE.

Kid Cudi – “Grave” Rapper Kid Cudi releases “Grave,” the second single off his forthcoming album, Free. Check it out HERE.

Joyner Lucas ft J Balvin, Fireboy DML, DaBaby – "Time Is Money" Joyner Lucas, J Balvin, Fireboy DML, and DaBaby team up for the new record "Time Is Money." Hear the song HERE.

Jon Batiste – “BIG MONEY” Ahead of his new tour and new album, New Orleans native Jon Batiste gifts his fans with the single “BIG MONEY.”

JANE HANDCOCK – "It's Me, Not You" After years of shaping the sound of well-known artists, Jane Handcock steps fully into her own with the release of her new album, It's Me, Not You, out today via Death Row/gamma. Listen to it HERE.