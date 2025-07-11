Happy Friday, folks. Another week, another fresh lineup of songs to carry you through the weekend and beyond. Whether you’re looking for an album to sit with or a single to blast on repeat, there’s something here for every mood.
This week’s slate is packed with heavy hitters and welcome surprises. Clipse makes their long-awaited return with Let God Sort Em Out, while Givēon bares his soul on his sophomore album Beloved. Tyla keeps the vibes going with her breezy new single “Is It,” and Burna Boy teams up with Shaboozey for “Change Your Mind.” Elsewhere, Drake reflects on his recent battles with “What Did I Miss?,” and the British group FLO links up with Kaytranada for “The Mood.” You’ll also find new music from 2 Chainz, Amber Mark, Larry June, and Big Freedia, among others.
Take a look at our list of new releases below.
No Malice and Pusha T have reunited once again for their first project in 16 years. Let God Sort Em Out features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Pharrell Williams and more. Check it out HERE.
Following the release of “Atlanta,” “Sista Wives,” and “Not the Same,” 2 Chainz continues the rollout of the Red Clay soundtrack with his latest single, “I WANNA WIN.” Listen to it HERE.
This past weekend, Drake dropped the introspective record “What Did I Miss?” which talks about the aftermath of his battle with Kendrick Lamer. Listen to it HERE.
The British R&B girl group teamed up with Canadian producer Kaytranada for the new track called “The Mood.” Stream the song HERE.
Today, singer Amber Mark unveils “Sweet Serotonin.” Stream the record HERE.
Today, the Long Beach native GIVEŌN releases his sophomore album, Beloved. Stream the 14-track album HERE.
Today, Big Freedia and Billy Porter released their new collaboration “Holy Shuffle.” Hear the record HERE.
Odeal and Leon Thomas connect on the melodic “Miami,” from the new album The Summer That Saved Me. Listen to the track HERE.
Today, Tyla drops her second single of the year with “Is It.” Check out the brand new record HERE.
Cardo Got Wings and Larry June connect on June’s 12th album Until Night Comes. Check it out HERE.
Rapper Kid Cudi releases “Grave,” the second single off his forthcoming album, Free. Check it out HERE.
Joyner Lucas, J Balvin, Fireboy DML, and DaBaby team up for the new record “Time Is Money.” Hear the song HERE.
Ahead of his new tour and new album, New Orleans native Jon Batiste gifts his fans with the single “BIG MONEY.”
After years of shaping the sound of well-known artists, Jane Handcock steps fully into her own with the release of her new album, It’s Me, Not You, out today via Death Row/gamma. Listen to it HERE.
The Internet’s Syd has just unveiled her first new song in over three years with the brand new single “Die For This,” out now via Free Lunch/Warner Records. Hear the record HERE.