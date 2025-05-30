Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the final days of May, it’s important that we highlight the amazing new releases in music. From the return of a legendary rap duo to the sounds of a talented multihyphenate, this week is primed to be one of the best yet.

Today, Leon Thomas comes back with a deluxe edition of last year’s critically-acclaimed album MUTT, titled HEEL. Ahead of the release of their fifth studio project, Pusha T and No Malice—collectively known as Clipse—drop the track “Ace Trumpets,” Keke Palmer unveils her new record “No Script,” and the singer/actress Justine Skye shows audiences her range with the song “Oh Lala.” Our roundup also includes tracks from IDK, Bas, Samara Cyn, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new music below.

Leon Thomas – ‘MUTT Deluxe: HEEL’ The talented Leon Thomas is back with the deluxe to last year’s MUTT with MUTT Deluxe: HEEL, featuring songs with Big Sean, Kehlani, Halle, and more. Listen to it HERE.

Justine Skye & KAYTRANADA – “Oh Lala” The singer Justine Skye and super producer KAYTRANADA link up on “Oh Lala,” which is accompanied with a dope visual. Watch the video for “Oh Lala” HERE.

Ovrkast. – ‘While The Iron Is Hot’ The Oakland rapper shares more on ‘While The Iron Is Hot’—which includes features from MAVI, Saba and Vince Staples. Listen to it HERE.

Samara Cyn ft. Smino – “brand new teeth” The female rapper Samara Cyn connects with Smino on the record “brand new teeth.” Stream the track HERE.

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – '211/See You Later' The duo of Kenyon Dixon and Terrace Martin is the collaboration that we all need. Today, they've released the two-pack '211/See You Later.' Hear the records HERE.

Bas and The Hics ft. Saba – “Erewhon” With the album Melanchronica coming up, Bas and The Hics release the forthcoming project’s latest offering “Erewhon” featuring Saba. Hear it HERE.

GoldLink – ‘ENOCH’ The DMV representative GoldLink drops his first album in four years with ENOCH. The 12-track project features Fat Trel, Big Flock, and more. Listen to it HERE.

Clipse – “Ace Trumpets” The duo of Pusha T and No Malice (better known as Clipse) returns with the new record “Ace Trumpets.” Check it out HERE.

Da Brat ft. Jessica Betts – “Have U 2 Myself” Today, Hip-Hop legend Da Brat returns with a brand new single, “Have U 2 Myself,” featuring the talented singer-songwriter Jessica Betts. Listen to it HERE.

IDK ft. No ID – ‘WiNSTON WOLF’ IDK wants to have more fun in a rap game that he feels has been a bit too serious. Listen to “WiNSTON WOLF” with No ID HERE.

Keke Palmer – “No Script” Today, the multitalented Keke Palmer drops the new song “No Script.” Check out the track HERE.