HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Clipse Returns With “Ace Trumpets,” Leon Thomas Drops ‘MUTT’ Deluxe, Keke Palmer’s “No Script” And More

Today’s list also includes Justin Skye’s “Oh Lala,” along with a collaborative two-pack from Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon.
Best New Music This Week: Clipse Returns With “Ace Trumpets,” Leon Thomas Drops ‘MUTT’ Deluxe, Keke Palmer’s “No Script” And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As we enter the final days of May, it’s important that we highlight the amazing new releases in music. From the return of a legendary rap duo to the sounds of a talented multihyphenate, this week is primed to be one of the best yet.

Today, Leon Thomas comes back with a deluxe edition of last year’s critically-acclaimed album MUTT, titled HEEL. Ahead of the release of their fifth studio project, Pusha T and No Malice—collectively known as Clipse—drop the track “Ace Trumpets,” Keke Palmer unveils her new record “No Script,” and the singer/actress Justine Skye shows audiences her range with the song “Oh Lala.” Our roundup also includes tracks from IDK, Bas, Samara Cyn, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new music below.

TOPICS: 