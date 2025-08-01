HomeEntertainment

New Music This Week: Ciara Drops “This Right Here” With Latto & Jazze Pha, Saweetie Releases “Superstars,” Aaliyah’s “Gone,” And More

Today’s list also includes ‘Sinners’ star Miles Caton’s “Somethin,” along with “LOVERS OR FRIENDS” from YG and Leon Thomas.
New Music This Week: Ciara Drops “This Right Here” With Latto & Jazze Pha, Saweetie Releases “Superstars,” Aaliyah’s “Gone,” And More
By Okla Jones ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. Whether you’re soaking up some summer sun or just trying to make it to the weekend, there’s no better way to reset than with a fresh batch of new music. This week’s lineup brings the heat—and a few surprises.

Ciara kicks things off by reuniting with Jazze Pha and tapping Latto for her latest single, “This Right Here,” while Saweetie teams up with K-pop group TWICE on the bubbly track “superstars.” Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis link for the dreamy “Is It a Crime,” and fans of R&B nostalgia will be intrigued by “Gone,” a posthumous, AI-assisted Aaliyah release featuring Tank. Today’s list also includes music from Sinners star Miles Caton, YG, India Shawn, and more.

Take a look at this week’s best new releases below.

TOPICS: 