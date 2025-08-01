Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. Whether you’re soaking up some summer sun or just trying to make it to the weekend, there’s no better way to reset than with a fresh batch of new music. This week’s lineup brings the heat—and a few surprises.

Ciara kicks things off by reuniting with Jazze Pha and tapping Latto for her latest single, “This Right Here,” while Saweetie teams up with K-pop group TWICE on the bubbly track “superstars.” Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis link for the dreamy “Is It a Crime,” and fans of R&B nostalgia will be intrigued by “Gone,” a posthumous, AI-assisted Aaliyah release featuring Tank. Today’s list also includes music from Sinners star Miles Caton, YG, India Shawn, and more.

Take a look at this week’s best new releases below.

Ciara ft. Latto & Jazze Pha – “This Right Here” Earlier this week Ciara reunited with her longtime collaborator Jazze Pha to produce her latest single “This Right Here” featuring rapper Latto. Hear the song HERE.

YG ft. Leon Thomas – “LOVERS OR FRIENDS” The Compton rapper has released his third single of 2025, titled “Lovers or Friends,” featuring Leon Thomas. Steam the record HERE.

Mariah the Scientist ft. Kali Uchis – “Is It A Crime” Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis release their collaboration, “Is It a Crime,” ahead of Mariah’s upcoming album. Check it out HERE.

Aaliyah ft. Tank – “Gone” Blackground Records 2.0 releases the new Aaliyah song titled “Gone” on Spotify. The AI-assisted track features Tank. Listen to it HERE.

Saweetie ft. TWICE – “superstars” Rapper Saweetie and K-Pop group TWICE connect on the new record titled “superstars.” Check it out HERE.

Miles Caton – “Somethin” Actor and singer Miles Caton, known for his breakout role in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, has unveiled his first single in two years, titled “Somethin.” Listen to it HERE.

Jon Batiste ft. Randy Newman – “LONELY AVENUE” Jon Batiste and Randy Newman connect on the record “LONELY AVENUE,” in conjunction with the short film of the same name. Hear the song HERE.

India Shawn ft. Lucky Daye – “Cotton Candy Blvd” Today, singers India Shawn and Lucky Daye team up for the feel-good track “Cotton Candy Blvd.” Listen to the new song HERE.

Tiwa Savage ft. Skepta – “On The Low” Afrobeats artist Tiwa Savage has joined forces with Skepta for their new collaboration, “On The Low.” Stream the song HERE.