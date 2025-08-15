HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Cardi B Flips Jay-Z’s Classic With “Imaginary Playerz,” Coco Jones Drops “Passport,” KAYTRANADA And More

Today’s list also includes Chance The Rapper’s highly-anticipated ‘STAR LINE,’ along with “Dogg ‘Em” from Jozzy.
Best New Music This Week: Cardi B Flips Jay-Z’s Classic With “Imaginary Playerz,” Coco Jones Drops “Passport,” KAYTRANADA And More
By Okla Jones ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. We’ve made it to the end of the week, which means it’s time for another round of fresh tracks to keep your playlists current. Whether you’re craving big-name drops or rising-artist gems, this week has something to fit the mood.

Cardi B leads with “Imaginary Playerz,” flipping Jay-Z’s classic track into a confident, modern-day anthem ahead of her upcoming album. KAYTRANADA returns with his new project Ain’t No Damn Way! while Coco Jones delivers the deluxe edition of her debut album, featuring the smooth single “Passport.” Chance the Rapper ends a six-year album hiatus with Star Line, stacked with major collaborations, and Khalid unveils his soulful cut “In Plain Sight.” Our roundup also includes music from Jozzy, KenTheMan, and more.

Take a look at this week’s list of new music below.

TOPICS: 