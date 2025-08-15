Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. We’ve made it to the end of the week, which means it’s time for another round of fresh tracks to keep your playlists current. Whether you’re craving big-name drops or rising-artist gems, this week has something to fit the mood.

Cardi B leads with “Imaginary Playerz,” flipping Jay-Z’s classic track into a confident, modern-day anthem ahead of her upcoming album. KAYTRANADA returns with his new project Ain’t No Damn Way! while Coco Jones delivers the deluxe edition of her debut album, featuring the smooth single “Passport.” Chance the Rapper ends a six-year album hiatus with Star Line, stacked with major collaborations, and Khalid unveils his soulful cut “In Plain Sight.” Our roundup also includes music from Jozzy, KenTheMan, and more.

Take a look at this week’s list of new music below.

Cardi B – “Imaginary Playerz” With just over a month out until Cardi B’s second studio album arrives, she releases her “Imaginary Playerz” single, which samples Jay-Z’s iconic “Imaginary Players” from 1997’s In My Lifetime, Vol. 1. Listen to it HERE.

Khalid – “in plain sight” Khalid is back with the brand new record, “In Plain Sight.” Check it out HERE.

KAYTRANADA – “SPACE INVADER” Superproducer KAYTRANADA returns with a new album titled Ain’t No Damn Way!. Stream the release HERE.

Coco Jones – “Passport” Today, Coco Jones has dropped Why Not More (MORE!), the deluxe edition of her debut album, Why Not More?, featuring the single “Passport.” Hear the song HERE.

Chance The Rapper – ‘STAR LINE’ Chance the Rapper returns with his first album in six years with Star Line, which features Do or Die, Joey Bada$$, Jazmine Sullivan, Jay Electronica, and more. Check it out HERE.

Jozzy – “Dogg ‘Em” Today, the multitalented singer and songwriter Jozzy drops an uptempo new single titled “Dogg ‘Em.” Listen to it HERE.