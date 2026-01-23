Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. You already know what time it is—it’s our weekly list of new music, featuring some of the best, and most talented artists of today. We’ve got Hip-Hop, R&B, and in the words of the legendary Pete Rock, “a little soul.” Let’s get into it.

Today, after cutting ties with Dreamville Records, Ari Lennox returns with Vacancy, her first studio album in over three years, featuring guest appearances from Lucky Daye, Chlöe, and Summer Walker. Rapper T.I. starts the year off with a new single, the Pharrell Williams-produced “Let ‘Em Know,” Joyce Wrice unveils “Break Me In,” and Wizkid and Asake connect on the EP REAL, Vol. 1. Our roundup also includes music from Cleo Sol, Camper, and more.

Take a look at today’s list of new music below.

Ari Lennox – ‘Vacancy’ Listen to Ari Lennox’s Vacancy HERE.

Joyce Wrice – “Break Me In” Listen to “Break Me In” HERE.

Cleo Sol – "Nothing Is Impossible With You" Listen to "Nothing Is Impossible With You" by Cleo Sol HERE.

Camper – ‘CAMPILATION’ Listen to CAMPILATION HERE.

IDK – ‘e.t.d.s. A Mixtape by .idk.’ Listen to e.t.d.s. A Mixtape by .idk. HERE.

T.I. – “LET ‘EM KNOW” Listen to “LET ‘EM KNOW” by T.I. HERE.

Marques Anthony – "Say Yes" Listen to Marques Anthony's "Say Yes" HERE.