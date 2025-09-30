HomeEntertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In October

From Eddie Murphy classics to Denzel Washington’s Training Day, the popular streaming platform is serving up a lineup filled with excitement this month.
By Okla Jones ·
The arrival of fall means more time to curl up with a blanket, a warm drink, and a good movie or series. This month, Netflix is rolling out a fresh lineup of classics and new releases that spotlight some of the most influential Black talent in Hollywood.

This October, the streamer brings back Eddie Murphy’s greatest hits—from his legendary Beverly Hills Cop trilogy to his unforgettable stand-up special Raw—while also featuring inspiring performances from icons like Samuel L. Jackson in Coach Carter, Whoopi Goldberg in Sister Act, and Denzel Washington’s Oscar-winning turn in Training Day. Contemporary favorites also make the cut, with NBA superstars featured in Starting 5 Season 2 and Giancarlo Esposito leading the new action series Parish.

Whether you’re looking for comedy, drama, or real-life storytelling, there’s plenty of Black excellence to stream all month long. Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in October.

