The arrival of fall means more time to curl up with a blanket, a warm drink, and a good movie or series. This month, Netflix is rolling out a fresh lineup of classics and new releases that spotlight some of the most influential Black talent in Hollywood.

This October, the streamer brings back Eddie Murphy’s greatest hits—from his legendary Beverly Hills Cop trilogy to his unforgettable stand-up special Raw—while also featuring inspiring performances from icons like Samuel L. Jackson in Coach Carter, Whoopi Goldberg in Sister Act, and Denzel Washington’s Oscar-winning turn in Training Day. Contemporary favorites also make the cut, with NBA superstars featured in Starting 5 Season 2 and Giancarlo Esposito leading the new action series Parish.

Whether you’re looking for comedy, drama, or real-life storytelling, there’s plenty of Black excellence to stream all month long. Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in October.

Beverly Hills Cop Movie Collection – (10/1) Eddie Murphy shines as Axel Foley, the wisecracking Detroit detective who brings his street smarts to Beverly Hills in this iconic action-comedy franchise. The collection includes Beverly Hills Cop (1984), Beverly Hills Cop II (1987), and Beverly Hills Cop III (1994), cementing Murphy as a box office powerhouse.

Coming to America – (10/1) Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall headline this beloved comedy about an African prince and his loyal aide who travel undercover to Queens, New York, in search of real love. Directed by John Landis, the film is a showcase of Black comedy talent that became a cultural classic.

Daddy Day Care – (10/1) In this heartwarming family comedy, Eddie Murphy stars as a dad who starts a daycare after losing his corporate job. Alongside Jeff Garlin, Murphy delivers laughs and lessons about parenting, patience, and community.

Eddie Murphy: Raw – (10/1) Directed by Robert Townsend, this stand-up concert film captures Eddie Murphy at the peak of his comedic powers. His raw, unfiltered set tackles relationships, fame, and culture, solidifying him as one of the greatest comedians of his era.

Coach Carter – (10/1) Samuel L. Jackson leads this inspiring sports drama as a tough but principled high school basketball coach who demands his players prioritize education over winning. Directed by Thomas Carter, the film delivers powerful performances and an enduring message about discipline and accountability.

Law Abiding Citizen – (10/1) Jamie Foxx stars opposite Gerard Butler in this intense thriller directed by F. Gary Gray. As a determined prosecutor, Foxx finds himself caught between justice and vengeance when a grieving man takes the law into his own hands. Jamie Foxx stars in Overture Films’ LAW ABIDING CITIZEN.

Sister Act – (10/1) Whoopi Goldberg brings her signature charm to this musical comedy as a lounge singer hiding out in a convent after witnessing a crime. Her character transforms the nuns’ choir into a lively sensation while trying to stay one step ahead of danger.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit – (10/1) Whoopi Goldberg returns as Sister Mary Clarence in this uplifting sequel, where she inspires students at a struggling school through the power of music. The film also features a breakout performance by Lauryn Hill, adding to its cultural impact.

Training Day – (10/1) Denzel Washington delivers an Oscar-winning performance as a corrupt LAPD narcotics officer in this gritty thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua. Alongside Ethan Hawke, Washington crafts an unforgettable portrayal of power, morality, and survival on the streets of Los Angeles.

Starting 5 [Season 2] – (10/16) This Netflix Original docu-series follows NBA stars Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, and James Harden as they navigate life on and off the court. With intimate access, Season 2 showcases how these Black athletes balance success, pressure, and personal growth.