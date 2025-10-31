HomeEntertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In November

From Daniel Kaluuya’s Oscar-winning performance to Eddie Murphy’s long-awaited documentary, this month’s lineup celebrates Black talent across generations.
What’s New And Black On Netflix In November
By Okla Jones ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Netflix’s latest slate proves there’s no shortage of Black stories worth watching. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic, a laugh, or something that’ll leave you inspired, November brings a mix of familiar favorites and fresh releases that highlight the full range of Black talent on screen.

This month, Academy Award winners and cultural icons take center stage. Revisit the power of Judas and the Black Messiah, and experience Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending Tenet starring John David Washington. There’s also King Richard, featuring Will Smith’s unforgettable turn as the Williams sisters’ father and coach. For something new, The Vince Staples Show returns for a second season, and Eddie Murphy gets candid in his career-spanning documentary Being Eddie.

Here’s everything new and Black streaming on Netflix this November.

TOPICS: 