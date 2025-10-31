What’s New And Black On Netflix In November

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Netflix’s latest slate proves there’s no shortage of Black stories worth watching. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic, a laugh, or something that’ll leave you inspired, November brings a mix of familiar favorites and fresh releases that highlight the full range of Black talent on screen.

This month, Academy Award winners and cultural icons take center stage. Revisit the power of Judas and the Black Messiah, and experience Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending Tenet starring John David Washington. There’s also King Richard, featuring Will Smith’s unforgettable turn as the Williams sisters’ father and coach. For something new, The Vince Staples Show returns for a second season, and Eddie Murphy gets candid in his career-spanning documentary Being Eddie.

Here’s everything new and Black streaming on Netflix this November.

Judas and the Black Messiah – (11/1) Daniel Kaluuya delivers an Oscar-winning performance as Fred Hampton, the charismatic chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, with LaKeith Stanfield portraying the informant who betrays him. Directed by Shaka King, the film powerfully examines resistance, revolution, and sacrifice in 1960s Chicago.

Just Mercy – (11/1) Starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy tells the true story of attorney Bryan Stevenson’s fight to overturn the wrongful conviction of Walter McMillian, a Black man sentenced to death in Alabama. The film is a moving exploration of justice, compassion, and perseverance in the face of systemic racism.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas – (11/1) In Tyler Perry’s holiday comedy, Madea heads to small-town Alabama to spend Christmas with family—only to stir up laughter, chaos, and truth-telling along the way. With Tika Sumpter and Anna Maria Horsford, the film blends Perry’s signature humor with a festive message about love and community.

Tenet – (11/1) John David Washington leads Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending thriller as a secret agent tasked with preventing global catastrophe through a mysterious technology that manipulates time. The high-octane, cerebral action film showcases Washington’s commanding presence on an epic scale.

King Richard – (11/2) Will Smith stars as Richard Williams, the father and coach who helped shape tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams into legends. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and co-starring Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, and Demi Singleton, the film is an inspiring portrait of family, faith, and determination. AMC_D12_024.CR2

The Vince Staples Show [Season 2] – (11/6) Rapper and actor Vince Staples returns for a second season of his satirical Netflix series, blending surreal humor and sharp social commentary set in his hometown of Long Beach. With appearances from Vanessa Bell Calloway and Andrea Ellsworth, the show expands Staples’ world in six new unpredictable episodes.