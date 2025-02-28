HomeEntertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In March

From iconic throwbacks to fresh new hits, here’s all the Black excellence coming to the popular streamer this month.
Jamie Foxx and Quvenzhane Wallis star in the latest incarnation of the musical Annie.
Spring is along the horizon, and so is your Netflix watchlist! Whether you’re looking for classic laughs, edge-of-your-seat drama, or some binge-worthy reality tea, the streamer is coming through with a little something for everybody this March — and you already know we’ve got you covered with all the highlights.

This month, we’re kicking things off with some serious nostalgia. From Ice Cube and Chris Tucker clowning around in Friday, to Quvenzhané Wallis stealing hearts in Annie, the classics are ready to pull you right back in. And if you’re in the mood for something a little more sinister, Octavia Spencer’s unforgettable turn in Ma is waiting to creep you out all over again. Plus, Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black and Survival of the Thickest are back to keep the drama and laughs rolling.

This month, there’s no shortage of Black excellence to stream all month long. So grab your snacks, settle in, and enjoy the content listed below.

