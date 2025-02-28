What’s New And Black On Netflix In March

Jamie Foxx and Quvenzhane Wallis star in the latest incarnation of the musical Annie.

Spring is along the horizon, and so is your Netflix watchlist! Whether you’re looking for classic laughs, edge-of-your-seat drama, or some binge-worthy reality tea, the streamer is coming through with a little something for everybody this March — and you already know we’ve got you covered with all the highlights.

This month, we’re kicking things off with some serious nostalgia. From Ice Cube and Chris Tucker clowning around in Friday, to Quvenzhané Wallis stealing hearts in Annie, the classics are ready to pull you right back in. And if you’re in the mood for something a little more sinister, Octavia Spencer’s unforgettable turn in Ma is waiting to creep you out all over again. Plus, Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black and Survival of the Thickest are back to keep the drama and laughs rolling.

This month, there’s no shortage of Black excellence to stream all month long. So grab your snacks, settle in, and enjoy the content listed below.

‘Annie’ – (3/1) In this 2014 reimagining of the classic musical, Quvenzhané Wallis shines as Annie, a foster kid with big dreams, alongside Jamie Foxx as a wealthy mayoral candidate who takes her in.

‘Do the Right Thing’ – (3/1) Spike Lee’s iconic drama confronts racial tensions, police brutality, and gentrification in Brooklyn through the lens of one sweltering summer day, with a standout performance by Lee himself.

‘Friday’ – (3/1) Ice Cube and Chris Tucker headline this hilarious cult classic, following two friends navigating a wild day in South Central full of neighborhood antics, trouble, and unforgettable laughs.

‘Ma’ – (3/1) Octavia Spencer delivers a chilling performance as a seemingly friendly woman whose dark side emerges after befriending a group of unsuspecting teens in this psychological thriller.

‘National Security’ – (3/1) Martin Lawrence brings the laughs in this action-comedy about a disgraced cop-turned-security guard who, along with his unlikely partner, stumbles upon a major criminal conspiracy.

'Next Friday' – (3/1) Ice Cube returns as Craig in this follow-up to Friday, moving to the suburbs to escape trouble, only to find himself in even more hilarious chaos.

‘Blood and Bone’ – (3/1) Michael Jai White leads this gritty action film as an ex-con fighting his way through the brutal underground martial arts circuit to honor a fallen friend.

‘With Love, Meghan’ (Season 1) – (3/4) Hosted by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, this Netflix Original lifestyle series offers inspiration, personal stories, and expert advice on love, life, and everything in between.

‘Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 1, Pt. 2’ – (3/6) Tyler Perry’s hit drama continues, following two Black women living vastly different lives, navigating love, ambition, and family secrets.

‘Love & Hip Hop New York’ [Seasons 3-4] – (3/18) Mona Scott-Young’s beloved reality series returns, chronicling the lives, loves, and careers of Black and Latinx hip hop artists hustling to make it in New York’s music scene.

‘The Residence’ [Season 1] – (3/20) From Shonda Rhimes, this fresh Netflix Original blends drama and mystery as an offbeat detective investigates a shocking murder inside the White House, with a diverse ensemble cast.