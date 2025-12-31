Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

January always arrives with fresh energy. New calendars, new routines, and a great reason to rethink what’s in your Netflix queue. As 2026 gets underway, the streamer features a slate that balances heavyweight films, buzzy originals, and a notable expansion into audio-led storytelling.

On the film and TV side, this month brings acclaimed dramas like 12 Years A Slave, alongside crowd-pleasers such as Man on Fire and Colombiana, while newer releases like Bob Marley: One Love offer recent history through a cultural lens. There’s also room for comfort viewing, with the final stretch of The Upshaws arriving mid-month, and HIS & HERS, an exciting mystery flick led by Tessa Thompson.

Now, Black-led podcasts are entering the platform in a major way, with Joe and Jada, New Rory & MAL, and The Breakfast Club bringing familiar voices and long-running conversations into a new streaming space. It’s a move that reflects how audiences actually consume culture nowadays.

Below, take a look at What’s New And Black On Netflix in January 2026.

‘12 Years A Slave’ – (1/1) Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave lands on Netflix this month revisiting Solomon Northup’s true story. Led by Chiwetel Ejiofor and a powerful performance by Lupita Nyong’o, this film still stands as essential viewing even more than a decade later.

‘Colombiana’ – (1/1) Zoe Saldaña stars as a woman shaped by loss and trained for revenge in this slick action thriller. The film moves fast, and hits hard, so be ready for an exciting watch.

‘Man on Fire’ – (1/1) Denzel Washington is unforgettable as a weary bodyguard who finds purpose protecting a young girl in Mexico City. Man on Fire works because of its lead actor’s strong effort.

‘HIS & HERS’ – (1/8) Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal face off in this Atlanta-set mystery that blends crime, marriage, and mistrust. When a hometown murder pulls an estranged couple back together, old wounds resurface fast.

‘Bob Marley: One Love’ – (1/12) This biopic traces Bob Marley’s rise and resilience through music, politics, and personal struggle. Kingsley Ben-Adir steps into the legend with confidence, capturing Marley’s spirit like only he can.

‘The Upshaws’ [Part 7] – (1/15) The Upshaws close things out with one last run of laughs. The final episodes keep the humor sharp while giving the Bennie-led crew room to land the plane on their own terms. The Upshaws. (L to R) Kim Fields as Regina, Mike Epps as Bennie in episode 712 of The Upshaws. Cr. Lisa Rose/Netflix © 2025