What’s New And Black On Netflix In January

From classic films to new originals and podcasts, here’s what to look for on the streamer this month.
By Okla Jones ·
January always arrives with fresh energy. New calendars, new routines, and a great reason to rethink what’s in your Netflix queue. As 2026 gets underway, the streamer features a slate that balances heavyweight films, buzzy originals, and a notable expansion into audio-led storytelling.

On the film and TV side, this month brings acclaimed dramas like 12 Years A Slave, alongside crowd-pleasers such as Man on Fire and Colombiana, while newer releases like Bob Marley: One Love offer recent history through a cultural lens. There’s also room for comfort viewing, with the final stretch of The Upshaws arriving mid-month, and HIS & HERS, an exciting mystery flick led by Tessa Thompson.

Now, Black-led podcasts are entering the platform in a major way, with Joe and Jada, New Rory & MAL, and The Breakfast Club bringing familiar voices and long-running conversations into a new streaming space. It’s a move that reflects how audiences actually consume culture nowadays.

Below, take a look at What’s New And Black On Netflix in January 2026.

