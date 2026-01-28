HomeEntertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In February

This month’s picks span civil rights stories, classic blockbusters, and new originals worth adding to your queue.
By Okla Jones ·
A new month means a fresh watchlist. As February rolls in, Netflix is stacking its lineup with familiar favorites, hidden gems, and a few comfort rewatches that feel right on time.

In honor of Black History Month, several titles lean into important stories. Ghosts of Mississippi revisits the long road to justice following the assassination of Medgar Evers, with a powerful performance from Whoopi Goldberg at the center. Lee Daniels’ The Butler looks at decades of American change through one family’s eyes, featuring Forest Whitaker and Oprah Winfrey. At the same time, the slate keeps things light with stand-up from Mo Gilligan and Sommore, plus easygoing romances and comedies like the Terry McMillan adaptations and Tyler Perry’s latest film Joe’s College Road Trip.

Whether you’re in the mood for history, laughs, or something in between, there’s plenty to see. Take a look at everything new and Black on Netflix this month.

