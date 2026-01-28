What’s New And Black On Netflix In February

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

A new month means a fresh watchlist. As February rolls in, Netflix is stacking its lineup with familiar favorites, hidden gems, and a few comfort rewatches that feel right on time.

In honor of Black History Month, several titles lean into important stories. Ghosts of Mississippi revisits the long road to justice following the assassination of Medgar Evers, with a powerful performance from Whoopi Goldberg at the center. Lee Daniels’ The Butler looks at decades of American change through one family’s eyes, featuring Forest Whitaker and Oprah Winfrey. At the same time, the slate keeps things light with stand-up from Mo Gilligan and Sommore, plus easygoing romances and comedies like the Terry McMillan adaptations and Tyler Perry’s latest film Joe’s College Road Trip.

Whether you’re in the mood for history, laughs, or something in between, there’s plenty to see. Take a look at everything new and Black on Netflix this month.

Focus – (2/1) Will Smith leads this slick crime caper as a seasoned con artist who schools a young protégé while navigating a risky romance.

Ghosts of Mississippi – (2/1) Whoopi Goldberg delivers a great performance in this drama centered on the long fight for justice after Medgar Evers’ assassination. The film revisits a painful chapter in civil rights history through the persistence of Evers’ family and community.

Independence Day – (2/1) Before he was a global box office staple, Will Smith helped power this blockbuster as a fighter pilot facing an alien invasion.

Lee Daniels’ The Butler – (2/1) Directed by Lee Daniels, this sweeping drama follows a White House butler who witnesses decades of American history from inside the room. Forest Whitaker leads an ensemble that includes Oprah Winfrey, David Oyelowo, and more.

Terry McMillan Presents: Forever – (2/1) Taye Diggs and Meagan Good star in this heartfelt romance about second chances and blended families. Based on Terry McMillan’s work, the film keeps the focus on grown love and everyday commitment.

Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love – (2/1) Garcelle Beauvais plays a celebrated chef who heads home to care for her aunt and unexpectedly finds a new spark.

Mo Gilligan: In The Movement – (2/3) British comic Mo Gilligan brings his sharp observations and high–energy delivery to the stage for a fresh hour of stand–up. Mo Gilligan as himself. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix / © 2026 Netflix, Inc.

Joe’s College Road Trip – (2/13) Tyler Perry returns as Joe for a chaotic cross–country trip with his sheltered grandson. The Madea universe expands with big laughs and plenty of family drama along the way.