Whether you’re in the mood for a nostalgic throwback, a thought-provoking documentary, or a high-octane thrill ride, Netflix has something for everyone this August. And as always, there’s plenty of fresh Black storytelling, talent, and perspective to explore.

This month’s lineup includes everything from blockbuster classics to powerful original programming. Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan connect to bring the laughs during all three Rush Hour films, while Halle Berry dazzles on the small screen in the sci-fi thriller Extant. Tyler Perry’s political drama Miss Governor continues its inaugural season with new twists, and a revealing Netflix Original documentary unpacks the controversy surrounding Jussie Smollett. Plus, Spike Lee’s latest project Katrina: Come Hell and High Water offers an unflinching look at the human toll and aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, 20 years later.

Whether you’re revisiting familiar faces or discovering new voices, these titles showcase the depth and diversity of Black creativity across genres.

Take a look at What’s New and Black On Netflix in August

Rush Hour Collection – (8/1) Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan team up in this action-comedy classic franchise, where a wisecracking LAPD detective and a straight-laced Hong Kong inspector take on a kidnapping case that spirals into chaos. They travel to Hong Kong and Paris for the sequels.

Anaconda – (8/1) Hip-hop icon Ice Cube stars alongside Jennifer Lopez in this cult thriller about a documentary crew trapped in the Amazon with a deadly giant snake.

Miss Governor (Season 1 – Part 2) – (8/14) Created by Tyler Perry and starring Terri J. Vaughn, this political drama follows Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor as she navigates backroom deals and political power plays in the state capitol.

The Fast and the Furious Movie Collection – (8/16) From the street races of Los Angeles to global heists, this adrenaline-packed franchise features standout performances from Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris across multiple high-octane installments: The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Tokyo Drift, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and Hobbs & Shaw.

Extant [Seasons 1-2] – (8/18) Oscar winner Halle Berry stars as an astronaut who returns from a solo mission pregnant—with mysteries that challenge the boundaries of science and humanity—in this gripping sci-fi drama.

The Truth About Jussie Smollett – (8/22) This provocative Netflix original documentary revisits the polarizing case of Jussie Smollett, featuring interviews, new evidence, and Smollett himself, as viewers are invited to uncover the truth behind the headlines.