What’s New And Black On Netflix In August

From buddy comedies to bold documentaries, these titles spotlight Black talent in the film and television industry.
By Okla Jones ·
Whether you’re in the mood for a nostalgic throwback, a thought-provoking documentary, or a high-octane thrill ride, Netflix has something for everyone this August. And as always, there’s plenty of fresh Black storytelling, talent, and perspective to explore.

This month’s lineup includes everything from blockbuster classics to powerful original programming. Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan connect to bring the laughs during all three Rush Hour films, while Halle Berry dazzles on the small screen in the sci-fi thriller Extant. Tyler Perry’s political drama Miss Governor continues its inaugural season with new twists, and a revealing Netflix Original documentary unpacks the controversy surrounding Jussie Smollett. Plus, Spike Lee’s latest project Katrina: Come Hell and High Water offers an unflinching look at the human toll and aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, 20 years later. 

Whether you’re revisiting familiar faces or discovering new voices, these titles showcase the depth and diversity of Black creativity across genres.

Take a look at What’s New and Black On Netflix in August

