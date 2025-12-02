What’s New And Black On Netflix In December

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

December on Netflix is bringing fresh energy for the holidays. Whether you’re in the mood to revisit classics, laugh with legendary comedians, or settle into something festive with the whole family, the month’s lineup has something for every kind of viewer.

The month kicks off with a trio of releases on December 1, led by Samuel L. Jackson’s unforgettable role in Pulp Fiction, a performance that shaped his career and helped define an era of independent film. Comedy fans can dive into the nostalgia of Big Momma’s House, where Martin Lawrence’s comedic mastery—and supporting turns from Nia Long and Terrence Howard—remind us why the franchise became a cultural staple. Later in the month, Meghan Markle steps into holiday-host mode with With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, a warm and inviting special showcasing her favorite traditions and recipes. And on Christmas Day, Netflix delivers NFL Christmas Gameday 2025, featuring marquee football matchups supported by on-air talent such as Michael Irvin, Manti Te’o, and Nate Burleson, bringing star power from the gridiron to the broadcast booth.

If you’re curating a fresh watchlist or simply looking for stories that highlight Black excellence across genres, Netflix has plenty to keep on your radar this month.

Here’s everything new and Black coming to the platform in December.

Pulp Fiction – (12/1) Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic turn as Jules remains one of the most memorable performances of his career, anchoring Tarantino’s twisting crime saga with charisma, menace, and humor. His presence and delivery helped cement the film as a modern classic.

Big Momma’s House – (12/1) Martin Lawrence shines as an undercover FBI agent who transforms into “Big Momma,” delivering a comedic performance that became a cultural touchstone. The film also features Nia Long and Terrence Howard in standout roles.

Big Momma’s House 2 – (12/1) Martin Lawrence returns as Malcolm Turner for another undercover mission, bringing his signature comedic brilliance to the beloved Big Momma persona. Nia Long also reprises her role, adding warmth and heart to the family-focused sequel.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration – (12/3) Meghan Markle brings charm and ease to this festive special, sharing her favorite traditions, holiday recipes, and joyful moments with friends. The Duchess of Sussex anchors the series with her signature warmth and approachable hosting style.