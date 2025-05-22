15 Of Naomi Campbell's Most Iconic Beauty Moments

Julio Donoso/Sygma via Getty Images

One thing’s for certain, two thing’s for sure: for the past 55 years, Naomi Campbell’s face card has never declined. The London-born supermodel, known for her witty grin, killer eyes, and gorgeous pout, has a look (and prowess) we’ve never seen before. Serving face has earned her a spot in the history books, too, as the first Black model to open a Prada show and appear on the cover of major fashion publications, like French Vogue and TIME magazine.

Her beauty looks over the years have spanned from the avant-garde to redefined classics. In 1992, she proved she can pull off any hairstyle sporting a punk, blue-tipped pink pixie cut for Chanel’s Haute Couture SS 1992-93 show. A year later, with her face painted in full white with a pink lip and green eyeshadow, she turned Vivienne Westwood’s catwalk into a moment of rebellion. At any point in her getting ready process, from wearing red rollers backstage at a Victoria’s Secret show in 2002 to her cigarette-clad fingers and feathered eyelashes at London Fashion Week, it is impossible to catch the super in a bad look.

In recent years, instead of going for experimental looks, reminiscent of underground London, she’s opted for the classics like French bobs and natural beats. She sat front row at Roberto Cavalli’s SS 2025 show, for one, in a jaw-scratching crop cut and black French tips. Then, a traditional middle-part wig and gold inner eyes for Schiaparelli in 2023 (with a wolf on her shoulder, nonetheless). And for her latest look? A kinky curly afro at Cannes. However, Campbell still values shock here and there, channeling an unexpected detail at Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton show: a purple-streaked wig blending her avant-garde past with the classic future.

To celebrate Naomi Campbell’s 55th birthday, take a look back at her most iconic beauty moments.

01 01 British top model Naomi Campbell wears a bodysuit by Chanel and jewellery by Harry Winston, during a photo shoot at the Peninsula Hotel’s club on New York’s Fifth Avenue. (Photo by julio donoso/Sygma via Getty Images)

02 02 English model Naomi Campbell at London Fashion Week, London, 18th October 1993. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

03 03 Model Naomi Campbell backstage during Anna Sui’s Fall 1995 Ready-To-Wear runway show (Photo by Thomas Iannaccone/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

04 04 Naomi Campbell au défilé Vivienne Westwood, Prêt-à-Porter, collection Printemps-été 1994, Paris, octobre 1993, France. (Photo by PAT/ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

05 05 SPRING/SUMMER 94 PRET A PORTER COLLECTION: CHANEL (Photo by THIERRY ORBAN/Sygma via Getty Images)

06 06 PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY: Naomi Campbell walks the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1992-1993 fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week in January, 1992 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

07 07 FRANCE – JULY 18: High Fashion Couture Fall-Winter: Details On July 07th, 1994 – Guy Laroche – Naomi Campbell (Photo by Alexis DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

08 08 Naomi Campbell during Women Models Halloween Party at Madison Nightclub in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

09 09 Naomi Campbell (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

10 10 Naomi Campbell backstage before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2002 at The 69th Regiment Armory in New York City. The Fashion show will air Nov. 20th on CBS. 11/14/2002. Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images.

11 11 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2002 – Backstage MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 18: Naomi Campbell attends the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 18, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

12 12 PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Naomi Campell attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

13 13 (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Headshot detail during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

14 14 CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 20: Naomi Campbell attends the “Fuori” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)