15 Of Naomi Campbell's Most Iconic Beauty Moments

From punk wigs to sculpted blush, we're looking back at the iconic supermodel's most iconic beauty moments.
By India Espy-Jones ·

One thing’s for certain, two thing’s for sure: for the past 55 years, Naomi Campbell’s face card has never declined. The London-born supermodel, known for her witty grin, killer eyes, and gorgeous pout, has a look (and prowess) we’ve never seen before. Serving face has earned her a spot in the history books, too, as the first Black model to open a Prada show and appear on the cover of major fashion publications, like French Vogue and TIME magazine.

Her beauty looks over the years have spanned from the avant-garde to redefined classics. In 1992, she proved she can pull off any hairstyle sporting a punk, blue-tipped pink pixie cut for Chanel’s Haute Couture SS 1992-93 show. A year later, with her face painted in full white with a pink lip and green eyeshadow, she turned Vivienne Westwood’s catwalk into a moment of rebellion. At any point in her getting ready process, from wearing red rollers backstage at a Victoria’s Secret show in 2002 to her cigarette-clad fingers and feathered eyelashes at London Fashion Week, it is impossible to catch the super in a bad look.

In recent years, instead of going for experimental looks, reminiscent of underground London, she’s opted for the classics like French bobs and natural beats. She sat front row at Roberto Cavalli’s SS 2025 show, for one, in a jaw-scratching crop cut and black French tips. Then, a traditional middle-part wig and gold inner eyes for Schiaparelli in 2023 (with a wolf on her shoulder, nonetheless). And for her latest look? A kinky curly afro at Cannes. However, Campbell still values shock here and there, channeling an unexpected detail at Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton show: a purple-streaked wig blending her avant-garde past with the classic future.

To celebrate Naomi Campbell’s 55th birthday, take a look back at her most iconic beauty moments.

