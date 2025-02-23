All The Power Couples Who Attended The 2025 NAACP Image Awards

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Doug Emhoff and Former Vice President Kamala Harris attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Amid the frenzy of awards season, some of the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood showed up and showed out for the NAACP Image Awards. From Oscar nominees Cynthia Erivo and Zoe Saldana to former Vice President Kamala Harris, there were no shortage of superstars. There also were a great number of couples in the building to enjoy the annual event, now in its 56th year. From newlyweds to veterans in the love game, so many took to the purple carpet hand-in-hand.

The 2025 NAACP Image Awards weren’t just a celebration of Black excellence—they were a showcase of the ultimate power couples who owned the carpet (and their seats!). With their stunning fashion choices and undeniable chemistry, these duos turned heads and left the crowd buzzing. These couples proved they’re not just a force to be reckoned with—they’re a force together. See the perfect pairs in attendance for a very Black and beautiful night.

01 01 Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, captured the hearts of everyone with a sweet and rare public display of affection after she received the Chairman’s Award. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Doug Emhoff and Former Vice President Kamala Harris, winner of the Chairman’s Award, pose in the press room during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

02 02 Terrence J and Mikalah Sultan Mikalah, looking stunning and Terrence J, ever the charming host backstage (where he chatted with star guests ahead of the event), showed off their effortless chemistry. The couple, in case you missed it, are engaged. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Terrence J and Mikalah Sultan attend the Preshow for the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for BET)

03 03 KJ Smith and Skyh Black Matching in white, the good-looking couple appeared ethereal at the event. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) KJ Smith and Skyh Black attend the Preshow for the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for BET)

04 04 Elliott Cooper and Greg Mathis Jr. Elliott Cooper and Greg Mathis Jr. were another standout duo at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards. Matching in black, they gave newlywed bliss vibes, as the pair tied the knot in the fall of 2024. Elliott Cooper, Greg Mathis Jr. at the 56th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

05 05 Robert Glasper and Yiyi Sanchez Robert, known for his groundbreaking work in jazz and beyond, and Yiyi, an accomplished creative in her own right, walked the red carpet as a true power couple. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Robert Glasper and Yiyi Sanchez attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

06 06 Scott Mills and Chanda Gibson Mills, the president and CEO of BET Media Group, was all smiles with his date, girlfriend Chanda Gibson. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Scott Mills, President and CEO, BET Media Group, and Chanda Gibson attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

07 07 Darryl Towns and Karen Boykin-Towns A stunning pair, they were on hand for the event because Karen is the vice chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Darryl Towns and Karen Boykin-Towns attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

08 08 Ziggy Marley and Orly Marley The renowned musician and his partner, known for their quiet yet powerful presence, graced the purple carpet. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Ziggy Marley and Orly Marley arrive for the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for NAACP)

09 09 Mike Epps and Kyra Epps Mike is known for being hilarious, but for the event, he and wife Kyra stood out as head-turners because of their unique ensembles. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Mike Epps and Kyra Epps attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

10 10 D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman D-Nice, effortlessly cool in his signature hat, and Jennifer, glowing in a gorgeous gown, shared a moment of joy and connection on the carpet that was hard to miss. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Jennifer Freeman and D-Nice attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

11 11 Harold Perrineau and Brittany Perrineau Harold looked sharp in a striking salmon-colored suit jacket that added a pop of color and personality to the evening. Wife Brittany also turned heads in a high-slit gown that showed off a statuesque leg. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Brittany Perrineau and Harold Perrineau attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

12 12 Stephen Hill and Chanté Moore Married since 2022, this power couple, matching in black, still carry themselves like newlyweds head over heels in love. We love to see it! PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Stephen Hill and Chanté Moore attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)