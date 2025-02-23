HomeCelebrity

All The Power Couples Who Attended The 2025 NAACP Image Awards

These couples proved they’re not just a force to be reckoned with—they’re a force together.
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Doug Emhoff and Former Vice President Kamala Harris attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
Amid the frenzy of awards season, some of the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood showed up and showed out for the NAACP Image Awards. From Oscar nominees Cynthia Erivo and Zoe Saldana to former Vice President Kamala Harris, there were no shortage of superstars. There also were a great number of couples in the building to enjoy the annual event, now in its 56th year. From newlyweds to veterans in the love game, so many took to the purple carpet hand-in-hand.

The 2025 NAACP Image Awards weren’t just a celebration of Black excellence—they were a showcase of the ultimate power couples who owned the carpet (and their seats!). With their stunning fashion choices and undeniable chemistry, these duos turned heads and left the crowd buzzing. These couples proved they’re not just a force to be reckoned with—they’re a force together. See the perfect pairs in attendance for a very Black and beautiful night.

