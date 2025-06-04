HomeArt

The Must-See Art Exhibitions To Experience This Summer

This season, artists like Amy Sherald, Glenn Ligon, and Ezrom Legae challenge how we see ourselves—and the world around us.
By Okla Jones ·

The new season is upon us, and it’s the perfect time to reconnect with creativity—and this summer, museums across the country are offering some of the most compelling art exhibitions in recent memory. From landmark retrospectives to urgent group shows that reckon with history, the current slate of exhibitions brings together bold perspectives on identity, resilience, and cultural legacy. Whether you’re drawn to dynamic mixed-media works, sharp political commentary, or vivid reimaginings of the natural world, these exhibitions offer both visual splendor and critical reflection. As galleries and institutions open their doors to new stories and long-overlooked voices, this moment in art is as powerful as it is necessary.

The lineup spans both coasts and includes pioneering figures like Amy Sherald and Faith Ringgold, whose contributions to American art continue to reshape public memory and representation. It also highlights international artists such as Ezrom Legae, whose allegorical drawings speak to global histories of resistance. Together, these exhibitions form a rich tapestry of artistic thought that bridges the personal and the political, the historical and the contemporary.

From Southern California to the East Coast and beyond, here are the must-see art exhibitions you won’t want to miss this summer.

