Did You Know Motown Gave Us So Many Of These Black Music Legends?

Music legend Berry Gordy, Jr. founded what would become Motown Records on this day, Jan. 12, in 1959.

Originally named Tamla Records, Gordy– a former boxer and songwriter– incorporated his record label as Motown Record Corporation in 1960, creating a powerhouse company that would produce 110 top 1en hits. Motown was so prolific that a new subgenre was named after its brand of soul: “The Motown Sound.”

On the birthday of the iconic music label– founded in Detroit, Michigan– we remember the Black music legends that came out of Motown and became national and global superstars.

