Sweet Photos Of Monica And Anthony 'Ant' Wilson

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 22: Monica and Anthony Wilson attend DaBaby & Friends – Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash at Spectrum Center on January 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

When the ultimate lover girl finally meets her match, it’s something worth celebrating. Singer Monica, our Fall/Winter 2025 cover star alongside tourmate Brandy, is currently enjoying the blissful love she sings about in some of her timeless classics thanks to her man, Anthony “Ant” Wilson.

The couple went public in 2023 but has largely managed to keep the media out of their business. Every now and then, we’re given invitations to witness special moments, be it them celebrating one another’s accomplishments or showering one another with love.

In August, the manager for Chris Brown surprised Monica with a new Maybach, bringing her to tears.

“The truth of the matter is that this man thinks of me when I’m not even thinking of myself,” she said in an Instagram video capturing the heartfelt moment. “I just like to pour into the people I love, and I never really think about myself, but he’s always thinking about me, always pouring into me.”

She added, “I think the moral of this story is that God is good and we should never give up on love. It’s from him.”

The “Angel of Mine” singer seems sure about this connection, so sure that she may or may not have tied the knot. Fans were over the moon when the couple alluded to getting married on August 4, 2025. The singer posted images of them in black and white formal wear with the caption, “Two Hearts [black heart emoji] One Love … FOREVER.”

It’s still unclear whether the couple are simply engaged or married, but their relationship definitely seems solid, and both the singer and the celeb manager appear to be locked in.

In 2024, the mother of two gushed over their bond.

“In my relationship now, I don’t have to take over. I don’t have to overthink anything. I can just be myself, express myself, explain what’s happening in my daily, and he just fixes it,” she told HelloBeautiful. “The most important thing about him that I think people would be surprised because he’s so stern in business, is that he is the ultimate family man. He can tell you where all of my children are most of the day. He loves to make sure that his relationship with them is intact. Not in a way that seems forced but natural. Whatever it is they love, he goes to that, meet me, meets them where they are.”

Monica was previously married to former NBA player Shannon Brown for nearly nine years before they divorced in 2019. The singer also dated incarcerated rapper C-Murda for some time before quietly ending their relationship, confirming their split in 2023.

“I love extremely hard and that sometimes has caused me to be hurt in tremendous manners,” the singer and mother of three added during her HelloBeautiful interview. But it seems our sis has finally found her equal when it comes to love and may have the happily ever after she deserves. It seems pretty evident in photos of the couple, which you can see below.

01 01 At a Birthday Party With Pierre “Pee” Thomas in Atlanta – 2023 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 10: (EDITORS NOTE: A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) Monica, Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Anthony Wilson attend Journey’s 16th Birthday Celebration at Factory Atlanta on September 10, 2023 in Chamblee, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

02 02 Hand in Hand at Invest Fest in Atlanta – 2024 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 23: Anthony Wilson and Monica attend Invest Fest 2024 at Guardian Works on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

03 03 Hanging With Her Brother, Montez, Backstage at the Sexyy Red 4 President Tour in Atlanta – 2024 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 24: Montez Arnold, Monica and Anthony Wilson backstage during Sexyy Red 4 President Tour at State Farm Arena on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

04 04 Backstage During the Wild ‘N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour in Atlanta – 2024 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Anthony “Ant” Wilson and singer Monica backstage during the Wild ‘N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour at State Farm Arena on September 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

05 05 Dallas Mavericks vs. the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta – 2024 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 25: Anthony Wilson and singer Monica attend the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

06 06 All Smiles at the Black Excellence Brunch in Atlanta – 2024 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 03: Anthony Wilson and Monica attend the Black Excellence Brunch on November 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

07 07 Keeping Close at the MLK Weekend Doo Wop All R&B Soul Music Event in Atlanta – 2025 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 17: Anthony Wilson and Monica attend MLK Weekend Doo Wop All R&B Soul Music at Soho Lounge on January 17, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)