Sweet Photos Of Monica And Anthony 'Ant' Wilson

When the ultimate lover girl finally meets her match, it’s something worth celebrating. Singer Monica, our Fall/Winter 2025 cover star alongside tourmate Brandy, is currently enjoying the blissful love she sings about in some of her timeless classics thanks to her man, Anthony “Ant” Wilson.
The couple went public in 2023 but has largely managed to keep the media out of their business. Every now and then, we’re given invitations to witness special moments, be it them celebrating one another’s accomplishments or showering one another with love.
In August, the manager for Chris Brown surprised Monica with a new Maybach, bringing her to tears.
“The truth of the matter is that this man thinks of me when I’m not even thinking of myself,” she said in an Instagram video capturing the heartfelt moment. “I just like to pour into the people I love, and I never really think about myself, but he’s always thinking about me, always pouring into me.”
She added, “I think the moral of this story is that God is good and we should never give up on love. It’s from him.”
The “Angel of Mine” singer seems sure about this connection, so sure that she may or may not have tied the knot. Fans were over the moon when the couple alluded to getting married on August 4, 2025. The singer posted images of them in black and white formal wear with the caption, “Two Hearts [black heart emoji] One Love … FOREVER.”
It’s still unclear whether the couple are simply engaged or married, but their relationship definitely seems solid, and both the singer and the celeb manager appear to be locked in.
In 2024, the mother of two gushed over their bond.
“In my relationship now, I don’t have to take over. I don’t have to overthink anything. I can just be myself, express myself, explain what’s happening in my daily, and he just fixes it,” she told HelloBeautiful. “The most important thing about him that I think people would be surprised because he’s so stern in business, is that he is the ultimate family man. He can tell you where all of my children are most of the day. He loves to make sure that his relationship with them is intact. Not in a way that seems forced but natural. Whatever it is they love, he goes to that, meet me, meets them where they are.”
Monica was previously married to former NBA player Shannon Brown for nearly nine years before they divorced in 2019. The singer also dated incarcerated rapper C-Murda for some time before quietly ending their relationship, confirming their split in 2023.
“I love extremely hard and that sometimes has caused me to be hurt in tremendous manners,” the singer and mother of three added during her HelloBeautiful interview. But it seems our sis has finally found her equal when it comes to love and may have the happily ever after she deserves. It seems pretty evident in photos of the couple, which you can see below.