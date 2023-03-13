Home · Fashion

Megan Thee Stallion Returns To The Red Carpet

The Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty has become close to equivalent to The MET Gala. Take a look at what looks were served this year.
After the show it’s the afterparty — The Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party that is. Among every celebrity that entered the After Party, one stood out the most; Megan Thee Stallion. The “Sweetest Pie” rapper has taken a hiatus from media and red-carpet events in order to priotize her mental health in the midst of a high profile court case and public court of opionon. And now the Hot Girl, is back like she never left. She wore a a mermaid-fit black gown with mesh panels on the sweetheart neckline, designed by Bach Mai, a fellow Houston native. Her return to the red carpet was show-stopping.

Other celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Cardi B, and Ziwe also looked amazing in their best after-party looks. Take a look below at what everyone else had to bring.

