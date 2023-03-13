Megan Thee Stallion Returns To The Red Carpet

After the show it’s the afterparty — The Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party that is. Among every celebrity that entered the After Party, one stood out the most; Megan Thee Stallion. The “Sweetest Pie” rapper has taken a hiatus from media and red-carpet events in order to priotize her mental health in the midst of a high profile court case and public court of opionon. And now the Hot Girl, is back like she never left. She wore a a mermaid-fit black gown with mesh panels on the sweetheart neckline, designed by Bach Mai, a fellow Houston native. Her return to the red carpet was show-stopping.
Other celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Cardi B, and Ziwe also looked amazing in their best after-party looks. Take a look below at what everyone else had to bring.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Saweetie attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Quinta Brunson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Queen Latifah attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Donald Glover attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Danielle Deadwyler attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Giveon attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Yara Shahidi attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Danielle Brooks attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Sanaa Lathan attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Chlöe attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Cardi B attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Naomi Ackie attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Nnamdi Asomugha attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Dominique Fishback attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Jurnee Smollett attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Teyana Taylor attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Lori Harvey attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Jeremy O. Harris attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Anok Yai attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Dominique Thorne attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Lucien Laviscount attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Janelle Monáe attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage,)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Tessa Thompson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage,)
Nina Earl and Russell Westbrook
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Nina Earl and Russell Westbrook attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage,)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Kerry Washington attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage,)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Halle Bailey attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Ziwe attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage,)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Winnie Harlow attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tyrese Gibson and Zelie Timothy
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Tyrese Gibson and Zelie Timothy attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
US actress Angela Bassett attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
English model Naomi Campbell attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)