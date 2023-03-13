Megan Thee Stallion Returns To The Red Carpet

After the show it’s the afterparty — The Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party that is. Among every celebrity that entered the After Party, one stood out the most; Megan Thee Stallion. The “Sweetest Pie” rapper has taken a hiatus from media and red-carpet events in order to priotize her mental health in the midst of a high profile court case and public court of opionon. And now the Hot Girl, is back like she never left. She wore a a mermaid-fit black gown with mesh panels on the sweetheart neckline, designed by Bach Mai, a fellow Houston native. Her return to the red carpet was show-stopping.

Other celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Cardi B, and Ziwe also looked amazing in their best after-party looks. Take a look below at what everyone else had to bring.

Megan Thee Stallion BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Saweetie BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Saweetie attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Quinta Brunson BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Quinta Brunson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Ciara BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Queen Latifah BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Queen Latifah attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Donald Glover BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Donald Glover attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Danielle Deadwyler BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Danielle Deadwyler attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Giveon BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Giveon attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Yara Shahidi attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Danielle Brooks BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Danielle Brooks attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Sanaa Lathan BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Sanaa Lathan attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Chlöe Bailey BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Chlöe attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Cardi B BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Cardi B attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Naomi Ackie BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Naomi Ackie attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Nnamdi Asomugha BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Nnamdi Asomugha attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Dominique Fishback BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Dominique Fishback attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jurnee Smollett BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Jurnee Smollett attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Teyana Taylor BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Teyana Taylor attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Lori Harvey BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Lori Harvey attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Jeremy O. Harris BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Jeremy O. Harris attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Anok Yai BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Anok Yai attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Dominique Thorne BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Dominique Thorne attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Lucien Laviscount BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Lucien Laviscount attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Janelle Monáe attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage,)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Tessa Thompson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage,)

Nina Earl and Russell Westbrook BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Nina Earl and Russell Westbrook attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage,)

Kerry Washington BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Kerry Washington attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage,)

Halle Bailey BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Halle Bailey attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Ziwe BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Ziwe attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage,)

Winnie Harlow BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Winnie Harlow attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tyrese Gibson and Zelie Timothy BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Tyrese Gibson and Zelie Timothy attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Angela Bassett US actress Angela Bassett attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell English model Naomi Campbell attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)