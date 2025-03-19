16 Sweet Photos Of Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Packing On The PDA!  

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Jonathan Majors, 35, and Meagan Good, 43, are officially off the market. A source said the actor couple quietly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on March 18.

The couple revealed they were engaged in November 2024 at the EBONY Power 100 Gala. Just around four months later, they began their journey to forever. According to a source, the only people there to witness their vow exchange were their mothers. The Creed actor’s mother, a pastor, officiated the ceremony, while Good’s mother was the witness.

How did the item meet? At Ebony magazine’s Power 100 Gala in October 2022 (is it coincidental that they revealed their engagement at the same event?). In typical fairytale fashion, Good said there was an “an instant connection.”

“We had no idea that two years later, we’d be engaged,” she gushed, “but everything shifted that day,” Good told Ebony in an interview published in January.

We don’t have the exact details on what happened after the newly married couple initially connected at the gala, but we do know dating rumors began cropping up in May 2023. The two were spotted on a date at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles, where they were headed to see a movie. Around that time, a source said the two had been friends for a while, but their relationship seemed to have progressed into something more.

In June 2023, Good and Majors made their first public appearance during the actor’s court hearing for a domestic violence hearing—Majors was arrested and accused of assault and harassment by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Good was pictured walking with him hand in hand at the hearing and several others after.

While many of the couple’s earlier public appearances were at court, they were also pictured on red carpets as their relationship progressed. In March 2024, Meagan and Jonathan graced the red carpet at the 7th annual African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles.

When asked how they were doing by Extra, Majors said, “In love… We’re doing good, thanks for asking,” before his now wife added, “We’re doing great. God’s good.”

Majors has always held the Harlem actress in high esteem, even likening her to Coretta Scott King.

“She’s an angel. She’s held me down like… a Coretta,” he said, in a January 2024 interview with Good Morning America. “I’m so blessed to have her. You know, the relationship is still fresh, but, you know, I think I found her.”

The Marvel actor clearly had a strong premonition, as she did turn out to be his person. The feeling is mutual, as the actress gushes over her now-husband any time she’s asked about him during interviews.

“The support that we’ve been able to give each other, the pouring into each other, the honest conversations, the love, the respect, just the care and the thoughtfulness,” she said on a July 2024 episode of Today. “It’s been just really wonderful,” the actress added.

Fast-forward to 2025. The couple was most recently spotted at the 55th NAACP Image Awards on March 16. While speaking to PEOPLE, Good clarified that she’s enjoying this chapter of her life.

“I’m in love, I’m transitioning, I’m healing, I’m growing [and] I’m getting excited about what’s next,” Good said “Yeah, just a lot of things at once. But what I can say is, I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time.”

In a recent interview with Scott Evans for his YouTube series House Guest, Good also revealed that she’s ready to have kids with Majors, so we might be seeing some mini’s in the near future.

On that note, congratulations to the couple. Meagan Majors has a nice ring to it.

01 01 A Sweet Kiss Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors embrace onstage during the 2025 Pan African Arts and Film Festival: opening night screening of “Magazine Dreams” at The Culver Theater on February 04, 2025 in Culver City, California. CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors embrace onstage during the 2025 Pan African Arts and Film Festival: opening night screening of “Magazine Dreams” at The Culver Theater on February 04, 2025 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

02 02 Holding Hands Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good at Hollywood Unlocked’s Fourth Annual Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good at Hollywood Unlocked’s Fourth Annual Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

03 03 All Smiles Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/ Billboard via Getty Images)

04 04 In Their Own World Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon at The Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: (L-R) Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon at The Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

05 05 A Warm Embrace Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the “Forever” premiere presented by Terry McMillan at DGA Theater Complex on August 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: (L-R) Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the “Forever” premiere presented by Terry McMillan at DGA Theater Complex on August 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Lifetime)

06 06 A Sweet Smooch Majors and Meagan Good attend A Toast To Black Hollywood 10 Year Anniversary on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend A Toast To Black Hollywood 10 Year Anniversary on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

07 07 Hugged Up Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend A Toast To Black Hollywood 10 Year Anniversary on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend A Toast To Black Hollywood 10 Year Anniversary on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

08 08 A Passionate Kiss On The Carpet Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend A Toast To Black Hollywood 10 Year Anniversary on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the 58th Annual Frederick Douglass Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for New York Urban League)

09 09 Close Together On The Carpet Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors at the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards held at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors at the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards held at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

10 10 In Their Own World Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

11 11 In Awe Of His Wife Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

12 12 Sharing An Inside Joke Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attends 2024 NAACP Theatre Awards at Taglyan Complex on June 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: (L-R) Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attends 2024 NAACP Theatre Awards at Taglyan Complex on June 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

13 13 Gazing Into Eachother’s Eyes Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend A Toast To Black Hollywood 10 Year Anniversary on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend A Toast To Black Hollywood 10 Year Anniversary on June 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

14 14 Taken By Eachother On The Carpet Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Apple TV+’s “Number One on the Call Sheet” at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Apple TV+’s “Number One on the Call Sheet” at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

15 15 A Steamy Moment Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors at Tyler Perry’s “Divorce In The Black” New York premiere held at the Regal Times Square on July 8, 2024 in New York, New York. Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors at Tyler Perry’s “Divorce In The Black” New York premiere held at the Regal Times Square on July 8, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)