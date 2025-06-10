Maxwell Is Performing at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture–Here’s a Look Back at His Signature Soft and Simple Style

Maxwell has always dressed smooth, intentional, and a little bit mysterious. When he first hit the scene in the ’90s, he wore soft blazers, and loose pants that felt more romantic than trendy. His style wasn’t loud, but it had a feeling. Before “soft masculinity” became a buzzword, Maxwell was already living it, favoring muted colors, and silhouettes that moved right along with his falsetto. The message was clear: being gentle, light, and simple can be powerful.

As the 2000s rolled in, his suits became a little more tailored, he introduced more tees and denim but he never lost that softness. He wore suits with open collars, scarves tossed just right, and shirts unbuttoned enough to say, “I’m relaxed, but I care.” Maxwell picked fabrics like silk and cashmere because they looked as soft as his lyrics sounded. His clothes either looked expensive, or not-so-much but either way it was his aura that really sealed the deal.

During the BLACKsummers’night era around 2009, his style leaned even more into simplicity. He wore fitted suits without ties, more simple denim outfits and small accessories that felt personal like a ring, or a single bracelet, never too much.

These days, Maxwell is still doing what he’s always done but in smooth turtlenecks, long coats in soft colors, and suits in pastel shades that glow under stage lights. He still leaves a few buttons undone, still picks pieces that move with ease. Whether he’s at a huge festival, an intimate gig, or just showing up, the vibe stays the same. His looks feel honest, making space for feeling in the way he dressed. His style has always been about intention, not trends. And even now, Maxwell’s style reminds us that vulnerability, intention, and desire can sit comfortably on a man’s shoulders and he’s been showing us how for decades.

This year, as he takes the stage at ESSENCE Fest, you already know the look will land just as smooth as the set list. Expect something soft, tailored, and unforgettable.

01 01 Columbia Records Road Show In 1996 Photo by Mark Baker/Sony Music Archive via Getty Images

02 02 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards In 1997 Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

03 03 Paris Album Launch In 1998 Photo by Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

04 04 Essence Awards In 1998 Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

05 05 Tommy Hilfiger Show In 1998 Photo by Rose Hartman/Getty Images

06 06 Apollo Theatre in Harlem In 2001 Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage

07 07 MTV Video Music Awards In 2003 Photo by RJ Capak/WireImage

08 08 MTV Video Music Awards In 2003 Photo by Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

09 09 Kanye West Album Release Party In 2005 Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

10 10 Olympus Fashion Week In 2006 Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

11 11 G Star Fashion Sow In 2008 Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

12 12 Baby Phat After Party In 2008 Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

13 13 GQ Artful Dodger Launch In 2008 Photo by Lorenzo Santini/WireImage

14 14 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show In 2010

15 15 VH1 Storytellers: Maxwell In 2011 Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Vh1

16 16 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show In 2011 Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

17 17 Versace Cocktail Party In 2012 Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images

18 18 State Farm Neighborhood Awards In 2016 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Nu-Opp, Inc

19 19 48th NAACP Image Awards In 2017 Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage

20 20 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund In 2019 Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

21 21 Billboard Music Awards In 2022 Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC

