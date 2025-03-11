Louis Vuitton's FW25 Collection Is For The Chic Traveler

Getty Images

Nicolas Ghesquière had travel on his mind when piecing together Louis Vuitton’s latest womenswear collection. For Fall/Winter 2025, the creative director ushered in a playful and colorful lineup of clothing. Efficiency had to have also been on the designer’s mind, as well as many pieces came across as functional and stylish. When one is getting dressed ahead of heading to the train station or perhaps a flight for a weekend trip, functionality is of deep importance too. In my eyes, if you can appear effortless while commuting or traveling, your style is boundless. Ghesquière delved into this notion quite a bit for the FW25 collection–an air of eccentricity was blended into the collection.

The rise of office appropriate clothing was on my mind as I perused through the new Louis women’s collection. Options such as a mid-length green frock worn with a pair of sleek brown leather knee-high boots and an oversized camel wool coat offered a compelling take on office attire. Another chic traveler wore a black leather shirt jacket with a midi leather skirt and futuristic knitted booties in a rich brown tone. For the most experimental friend in your group chat, Ghesquière offers up an ensemble comprised of a red and black striped knit sweater with a maroon flouncy tulle skirt. The oversized belt styled at the center of the skirt points to the fashion industry’s looming fixation on belts.

The root of the collection leans on funky pairings meant to elicit personal responses. Highlighting different variations of travel attire and the characters who would potentially wear them signals the importance of offering audiences clothing created from real-life experiences. Ghesquière succeeds at chasing this ideal.

01 01 Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 Antoine Flament/Getty Images

