Bridal Bliss: An Exclusive Look Inside 'Dear Future Wifey' Host Laterras R. Whitfield's Viral Wedding

Reem Photography

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

After a one-of-a-kind engagement announcement, where the bride-to-be’s identity was hidden, the veil has been lifted—literally and figuratively. Laterras R. Whitfield is officially a married man.

The Dear Future Wifey host, whose podcast follows his journey to find love, and his conversations with people of all relationship statuses (single, married, divorced) to expand his knowledge about it, tied the knot on Saturday, Nov. 22, to Ashley Woods—now Whitfield. The couple married at the California Worship Center, where they met and became engaged, an event livestreamed on his Dear Future Wifey YouTube page. (It has 319,000 streaming views at the time of writing.) The venue is the place of worship led by Pastor Warryn Campbell and First Lady Erica Campbell.

There were big performances, including from Kenny Lattimore, Whitfield’s best man, who sang “So Marry Me,” an original piece written by the groom. Singer Goapele also took the stage to sing her hit “Closer to My Dreams,” as well as a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in the Sky.” And notable attendees included Tasha Cobbs Leonard, actor Carl Payne, Pastor Jamal Bryant and wife Karri, Fawn and Keith Weaver, and HGTV faves Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson. There were a number of famous faces, sure. But no one’s face drew more attention than that of the bride’s, as Ashley was revealed to the world, walking down the aisle during Lattimore’s performance. And Dear Future Wifey podcast fans heard her voice for the first time as she delivered her vows, which followed Whitfield’s, where he read his final “Dear Future Wifey” love letter:

Today is the day we become one, and there is no greater choice than you. You are my answered prayer and my divine assignment, and as we step into this covenant, I make you this promise: I will be your greatest pupil. I will study your heart, honor your language and learn your love with intention. I will become a nerd of your heart, unashamed, devoted and forever fascinated by the depths of who you are. I’ll stay in God’s classroom for tutoring. Because for the rest of my life, I choose to remain a ‘Student of Love,’ mastering the art of loving you well. Your Future Hubby.

So after much waiting and anticipating, was the day everything they hoped for? It was even better than what they could have imagined.

Whitfield, who is preparing to help others on their journey to love with the release of his book, Student of Love: Your Guide to Discover, Uncover, and Recover Healthy Relationships, due out January 13, spoke to us about his magical moment. He also dished on his favorite parts of the day, his sincere vows, and we even got to hear from the new Mrs. Whitfield. Learn more about their special day, and check out images from the celebration, viewed by more than 300,000 and counting, in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

ESSENCE: Congratulations! Was the day everything you could have dreamed of, knowing your journey to this moment?

Laterras R. Whitfield: The day was more than I could have possibly dreamed of. It was worship, it was love, it was family, it was friends — it was a covenantal celebration. Everything was executed in the spirit of excellence. It was absolutely beautiful and felt like a divine culmination of this long journey to finding “the one.” And Ashley is truly the one.

How did you prepare your vows for the day? Many people were moved by your words.

I actually wrote my vows the morning of. I woke up around 4 a.m., sat at the desk in my hotel room, and simply thought about Ashley — who she is and what she means to me. I then went to Scripture, specifically the battle where Moses fought the Amalekites, and Aaron and Hur held up his arms.

That passage reminded me how many people have held my arms up through this journey — the LitFam, my inner circle, those who have prayed and interceded on my behalf, and, of course, Ashley. I wanted my vows to come from a biblical foundation because this love is biblical.

As I wrote, I reflected on everything we’ve been through. The emotion was so strong it brought tears to my eyes. I could already see myself looking at her on that stage, overwhelmed by the moment.

What were your favorite moments from the day?

My favorite moment was the worship. I literally laid on the floor, bowed before the Lord, and cried until there was a puddle of tears beneath me. That moment felt like full surrender, full gratitude, and full joy.

Another highlight was hearing Ashley’s vows. They were so beautiful people are joking, “Forget the Ciara prayer — we want the Ashley vows.” She spoke with the heart, the tone, and the conviction of a wife who understands the gravity of covenant. Her words were everything I ever wanted to hear.

Ashley said her favorite part was worship and communion. It’s all about the blood and the cleansing of being washed as white as snow. Her dream was to have all of our parents attend the wedding. And that was accomplished.

Student of Love launches at the top of the year. What can your followers expect to learn from it?

Student of Love teaches us to discover, uncover, and recover healthy relationships. We all have things we must unlearn — habits, patterns, and beliefs that may be more toxic than we realize. The way we view love needs a revamp.

This book invites us into the classroom of love, where love itself becomes the teacher. It helps us show up as our best selves and become the scholars of love God calls us to be.

Now that she’s been introduced publicly, how is Ashley feeling? And what are you looking forward to most in this new chapter as her husband?

I’ll allow Ashley to personally share how she’s feeling.

Ashley Whitfield: Loved. At peace. Excited about this next chapter. Extremely tired and ready for our honeymoon in Aruba.

Laterras R. Whitfield: As for me, I feel like the luckiest man alive. I know that may sound cliché, but it’s true. I woke up this morning with a calm heart. I feel settled, grounded, and at peace — like I am finally connected to my purpose partner. That’s the beauty of this new chapter.

01 01 The Venue The ceremony took place at the California Worship Center. Reem Photography

02 02 An Opening Prayer First Lady Erica Campbell welcomed guests with an opening prayer and blessings for the union to come. Reem Photography

03 03 A Song for You Kenny Lattimore performed “So Marry Me,” written by the groom and Grammy-winning producer, and pastor, Warryn Campbell. Reem Photography

04 04 Here Comes the Bride During Lattimore’s performance, Ashley made her debut surrounded by love and support from her parents.

05 05 Filled With Emotion Seeing his future wifey make her way down the aisle brought tears to Whitfield’s eyes. Reem Photography

06 06 Here Is My Worship One of the couple’s favorite moments during the ceremony was their worship experience. “That moment felt like full surrender, full gratitude, and full joy,” he says. Reem Photography

07 07 Closer to My Dreams The beautiful Goapele, who was also a bridesmaid, performed for the couple as they greeted their parents. Reem Photography

08 08 The Mr. and Mrs. The couple after saying “I do” with help from Whitfield’s pastor, Eben Conner. Reem Photography

09 09 You May Now Kiss the Bride A smooch to further seal the deal. Reem Photography

10 10 We Are Family Ashley with her husband and his son, new sister-in-law LaQuisha Whitfield and his parents, Lillian and Dewey. Reem Photography

11 11 The Reception Hall The second half of the celebrations happened at Republic Venue in LA. Reem Photography

12 12 A First Dance The pair danced in front of their loved ones and thousands upon thousands of followers tuning in. Reem Photography

13 13 More Prayer, More Power Pastor Jamal Bryant and his wife Karri prayed as the reception continued. Reem Photography

14 14 Bumrush for the Bouquet Everybody was ready to be somebody’s “future wifey” after watching the couple’s love story unfold. Reem Photography

15 15 Mr. Cool Whitfield was too blessed to be stressed, and too fly to bat an eye in his unique look. Reem Photography

16 16 Let Them Eat Cake Talk about a towering sweet treat! Reem Photography

17 17 The Cheer Section With Ashley no longer hidden, loved ones could openly show their excitement for the Whitfields. Reem Photography

18 18 With These Vows “Where faith carries us, I promise to choose you intentionally and wholeheartedly,” Ashley said in her vows, “in joy and challenge, in clarity and uncertainty, in peace and in pressure.” Reem Photography

19 19 A Paper Trail The groom always ends his podcast episodes writing a letter to his future wife. He wrote one last one that he packed in a special box with all of the rest to gift his love. Reem Photography

20 20 Issa Party Some notable figures in the wedding party include Kenny Lattimore, David Michael Wyatt and Goapele. Reem Photography

21 21 Now You See Me Ashley stepped into the spotlight and into her power! Reem Photography