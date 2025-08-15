HomeBlack Celeb Couples

16 Sweet Photos Of Kevin And Eniko Hart Over The Years

The Harts had a strong connection when they first met in 2009 and have maintained that spark all these years later.
LA QUINTA, CA – MARCH 10: Comedian Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish attend the 11th Annual Desert Smash Hosted By Will Ferrell Benefiting Cancer For College at La Quinta Resort and Club on March 10, 2015 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Desert Smash)
Kevin and Eniko Hart have transformed into a low-key couple in recent years, and it looks like enjoying some peace and privacy has paid off in their marital life.

The couple embodies the saying, ‘time flies when you’re having fun,’ and seems to be just as in love as they were when they tied the knot. The comedian wrote a short but powerful caption to mark year nine on Instagram in August 2025. 

“Can’t imagine life without you… Happy Anniversary honey… Love you to the moon and back!!!! You make me better … More life with more laughter with you equals … Happy Days!!!!” Kevin wrote under a carousal of images of them loved up over the years. 

Eniko commented on the post at the time, writing, “These photos remind me of how much we’re literally growing old together. we were kids! 🤭🥰 happy anniversary babe!”

Eniko returned the love via Instagram, posting several images of herself and Kevin laughing and twinning over the past almost decade. 

“YEAR 9! ✨💍 to a lifetime of happy anniversaries + endless butterflies my love. 🦋🤭 8.13 ♾️” her caption read. Speaking of nines, the Harts met in 2009 at a nightclub in Washington, D.C. and instantly connected. 

“One thing led to another, and it just happened,” Eniko said in Hart’s Netflix special, Don’t F–k This Up, about their love connection’s beginnings. “We couldn’t resist each other. It was nonstop.”

They got engaged in 2014 on a special day–the model’s birthday–and in 2016, they finally walked down the aisle. They had their son Kenzo in 2017 and then gave birth to their daughter Kaori in 2020. Kevin’s two oldest children, Heaven and Hendrix, with his first wife, Torrei, are also part of their big, beautiful blended family.

“She’s the backbone of our household. She definitely has shaped and molded me in ways I never knew I possibly could just with growth and in the world of adulting,” Hart said on Today with Hoda & Jenna about what Eniko means to him. “I don’t come from a household environment. I wasn’t raised under the concept of marriage and family dinners, family gatherings, family trips, family conversations, themes, etc. So it’s a new learned behavior and you’re kind of redefining the mindset of a man that didn’t have that particular mindset because of my background. I can say, it was a collaborative effort, and we’ve definitely, patiently got to a good place today.”

Check out images of their journey, from their early days of dating to married life and welcoming children over the years.

