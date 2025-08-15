16 Sweet Photos Of Kevin And Eniko Hart Over The Years

LA QUINTA, CA – MARCH 10: Comedian Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish attend the 11th Annual Desert Smash Hosted By Will Ferrell Benefiting Cancer For College at La Quinta Resort and Club on March 10, 2015 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Desert Smash)

Kevin and Eniko Hart have transformed into a low-key couple in recent years, and it looks like enjoying some peace and privacy has paid off in their marital life.

The couple embodies the saying, ‘time flies when you’re having fun,’ and seems to be just as in love as they were when they tied the knot. The comedian wrote a short but powerful caption to mark year nine on Instagram in August 2025.

“Can’t imagine life without you… Happy Anniversary honey… Love you to the moon and back!!!! You make me better … More life with more laughter with you equals … Happy Days!!!!” Kevin wrote under a carousal of images of them loved up over the years.

Eniko commented on the post at the time, writing, “These photos remind me of how much we’re literally growing old together. we were kids! 🤭🥰 happy anniversary babe!”

Eniko returned the love via Instagram, posting several images of herself and Kevin laughing and twinning over the past almost decade.

“YEAR 9! ✨💍 to a lifetime of happy anniversaries + endless butterflies my love. 🦋🤭 8.13 ♾️” her caption read. Speaking of nines, the Harts met in 2009 at a nightclub in Washington, D.C. and instantly connected.

“One thing led to another, and it just happened,” Eniko said in Hart’s Netflix special, Don’t F–k This Up, about their love connection’s beginnings. “We couldn’t resist each other. It was nonstop.”

They got engaged in 2014 on a special day–the model’s birthday–and in 2016, they finally walked down the aisle. They had their son Kenzo in 2017 and then gave birth to their daughter Kaori in 2020. Kevin’s two oldest children, Heaven and Hendrix, with his first wife, Torrei, are also part of their big, beautiful blended family.

“She’s the backbone of our household. She definitely has shaped and molded me in ways I never knew I possibly could just with growth and in the world of adulting,” Hart said on Today with Hoda & Jenna about what Eniko means to him. “I don’t come from a household environment. I wasn’t raised under the concept of marriage and family dinners, family gatherings, family trips, family conversations, themes, etc. So it’s a new learned behavior and you’re kind of redefining the mindset of a man that didn’t have that particular mindset because of my background. I can say, it was a collaborative effort, and we’ve definitely, patiently got to a good place today.”

Check out images of their journey, from their early days of dating to married life and welcoming children over the years.

01 01 2011 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 07: Kevin Hart and Eniko Parish arrive at Kevin Hart’s “Laugh At My Pain” Los Angeles Premiere at the Pacific Design Center on September 7, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)

02 02 2012 ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 02: Eniko Paris, Kevin Hart, Ludacris and Eudoxie Agnan attend a party held at Velvet Nightclub on September 2, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

03 03 2013 LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 19: Kevin Hart Eniko Parrish attend BET’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood” Wrap Dinner at Xen Lounge on May 19, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)

04 04 2014 PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Actor/producer Kevin Hart (R), winner of the Entertainer of the Year award, and model Eniko Parrish attend the 45th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for TV One)

05 05 2014 LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 23: Kevin Hart (R) and Eniko Parrish attend a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)

06 06 2015 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 11: Actor Kevin Hart (L) and Eniko Parrish attend the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon)

07 07 2016 HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Torrei Hart, Hendrix Hart, Eniko Parrish, Heaven Hart and honoree Kevin Hart pose for a photo as Kevin Hart is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

08 08 2016 LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 08: Actor Kevin Hart (R) and Eniko Hart attend GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on December 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

09 09 2017 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 03: Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart attend Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud at a Private Residence on August 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage)

10 10 2018 LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 21: Eniko Parrish, Kevin Hart and Kenzo Kash Hart attend the Los Angeles Mission hosts Thanksgiving Event for the Homeless held at Los Angeles Mission on November 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

11 11 2018 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart attend the Klutch Sports Group “More Than A Game” Dinner Presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group)

12 12 2019 HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 09: Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish arrive at the Premiere Of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

13 13 2022 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: Eniko Hart (L) and Kevin Hart attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Me Time” at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

14 14 2023 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Kevin Hart (R) and Eniko Hart attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

15 15 2024 WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: (L-R) Hendrix Hart, Kenzo Hart, Eniko Hart, Kevin Hart, Kaori Hart and Heaven Hart attend the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)