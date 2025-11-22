Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Split After 11 Years Of Marriage: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are calling it quits.
The star, 49, and her producer husband, 52, have been married for 11 years, and she told PEOPLE that the decision to move on was difficult to make, but necessary for where life is taking her next.
“After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” she announced.
“I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth,” she added. “I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.”
The breakup is a shock, as the couple has seemed to be such a successful team, professionally and personally. They have businesses, including the popular Old Lady Gang restaurant chain; they are producers, as seen in their work on the wildly successful Othello revival on Broadway starring Denzel Washington, and they are proud parents. They share son Ace, 9, and daughter Blaze, 5. Of course, Burruss is also mom to Riley, 23, and Tucker has daughter Kaela, 29, from a previous relationship. In addition to those wins, the couple appeared to have overcome marital frustrations caused by Burruss’s mom, Joyce, who was not a supporter of their relationship even before they wed, and bumped heads with Tucker, and even Kandi, while the two were married.
“We were going through it for, like, at least seven to eight months after BravoCon,” Burruss said in 2023. “That BravoCon last year set it off in my household. They weren’t talking. If she came around, Todd would leave. It was a whole mess. I guess over the summer, he decided to let it go. They started communicating. She comes over and hangs out with the kids.”
But Burruss said this past February to PEOPLE that they were able to keep that type of stuff, and their busy lives, from having any impact on their relationship. They would often travel with their children, with friends, and together.
“I think with my husband and I, we support each other’s dreams, and we push each other. We always have fun. We have us that good old time,” she said at the time. “Now I work hard but I play hard, so I think we are both like that. And really love family and all of that. So that’s what keeps us connected.”
There were some recent signs that a shift was occurring, though. The Sun reported that fans had noticed that she had removed Tucker from her name on social media, pointed that she had not been seen with her wedding ring on, and Tucker was not present when she received the 2025 Wifetime Achievement Award at November’s BravoCon. According to TMZ, she’s currently working and staying in New York City, where daughter Riley also resides and film’s the Bravo hit Next Gen NYC, while Tucker is in Atlanta with their youngest children.
Burruss and Tucker met while filming The Real Houseweives of Atlanta in 2011. After announcing their engagement in 2013, they wed in grand fashion in 2014, which was featured in the Bravo spinoff, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi’s Wedding.
We’re sad to see these two go their separate ways, but we wish them well in this next chapter. Check out images from happier times in their relationship over the years.
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker first met in 2011.
By 2013, they announced their engagement.
In addition to having plenty of fun together, in 2014, the two had a pretty epic wedding, captured by Bravo cameras for Kandi’s Wedding, in April 2014.
Burruss is seen carrying their son Ace. The couple were able to conceive him through IVF treatments.
The smiling pair welcomed their son on January 6th, 2016.
Burruss and Tucker were courtside mainstays at Atlanta Hawks games throughout their relationship.
Tucker was a supporter of her professional and business pursuits. The couple are seen embracing at her debut as Mama Morton in the hit Broadway show Chicago in 2018.
The pair welcomed daughter Blaze, via surrogate, in 2019.
In addition to being courtside together, Burruss showed up on TV more than ever. In addition to RHOA, she appeared in Season 3 of The Masked Singer, popped up on former HBO hit Insecure, and began her role as Roselyn Perry on The Chi, which she had for three seasons.
It was a family affair at this event in Atlanta in 2021. Despite ups and downs, the family, including oldest siblings Riley and Kaela, didn’t play about each other.
The couple side by side at the BET Awards.
In 2023, Burruss was nominated for her first Tony Awards, and that was for her producer work on The Piano Lesson.
The year 2024 was also a big year for the star, as she began a recurring role on Reasonable Doubt, and announced that she was walking away from Real Housewives of Atlanta. She was also nominated for an Emmy for her production work.
The last public event the couple were happily captured at was at Burruss BFF, Tameka “Tiny” Harris’s 50th birthday party in July. They were rumored to have been separated for some months leading up to their split announcement in November 2025, despite having a successful year as part of the production team, together, behind Broadway’s huge hit, the Othello revival.