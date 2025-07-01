HomeFashion

Jill Scott Is Returning To The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture–Here Are Her Most Stylish Looks

Scott, one of the most regarded names in the neo-soul canon, has always leaned into bold colors and textures. Ahead, you'll find her most notable style moments.
By Robyn Mowatt ·

Jill Scott is one of the most regarded vocalists in the neo-soul canon. Over the course of her artistic career, Scott, a Grammy Award-winning singer, has also had a transformative style evolution. Originally from Philadelphia, a city filled to the brim with musical history spanning decades, from the beginning of her journey, Jill has leaned heavily on boho inclinations amid experimenting with bold colors and textures. Alongside hues ranging from dark blue to red to black, the singer-songwriter has staked her claim as an artistic force. Many of her early style choices embody the term “free spirit.” Think a deep blue velvet two-piece or a chic denim wrap dress. She wore the latter to a taping of “VH-1 Presents ‘Divas Life: The One & Only Aretha Franklin.’”

Stylistically, with boho chic as a guiding light of sorts, Scott has showcased her range in recent years. While she largely relied on somewhat form-fitting ensembles in the 2010s, as time went on, she began embracing patterned caftans and oversized trousers for performances. At red carpet appearances, Jill has donned chic menswear-inspired suited looks and also whimsical gowns with sequin detailing. These variations suggest that one cannot place Scott in a box regarding matters of style. Patterned one-pieces have also been utilized by the singer-songwriter to further present her affinity for bold colors.

What is Jill Scott’s style legacy? Outside of her musical prowess, which set a blueprint for many other neo-soul singers that followed her, as a curvy woman, Scott’s clothing choices push forward the idea that dressing for one’s pleasure is attainable. On stage, Jill presents herself as a confident, self-assured artist. And each of her outfit choices spanning decades aligns with this notion.

As you’re prepping to head to this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture, which will feature a performance by Jill Scott, get inspired by her style evolution below.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 3-6. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

