Jill Scott Is Returning To The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture–Here Are Her Most Stylish Looks

Jill Scott is one of the most regarded vocalists in the neo-soul canon. Over the course of her artistic career, Scott, a Grammy Award-winning singer, has also had a transformative style evolution. Originally from Philadelphia, a city filled to the brim with musical history spanning decades, from the beginning of her journey, Jill has leaned heavily on boho inclinations amid experimenting with bold colors and textures. Alongside hues ranging from dark blue to red to black, the singer-songwriter has staked her claim as an artistic force. Many of her early style choices embody the term “free spirit.” Think a deep blue velvet two-piece or a chic denim wrap dress. She wore the latter to a taping of “VH-1 Presents ‘Divas Life: The One & Only Aretha Franklin.’”

Stylistically, with boho chic as a guiding light of sorts, Scott has showcased her range in recent years. While she largely relied on somewhat form-fitting ensembles in the 2010s, as time went on, she began embracing patterned caftans and oversized trousers for performances. At red carpet appearances, Jill has donned chic menswear-inspired suited looks and also whimsical gowns with sequin detailing. These variations suggest that one cannot place Scott in a box regarding matters of style. Patterned one-pieces have also been utilized by the singer-songwriter to further present her affinity for bold colors.

What is Jill Scott’s style legacy? Outside of her musical prowess, which set a blueprint for many other neo-soul singers that followed her, as a curvy woman, Scott’s clothing choices push forward the idea that dressing for one’s pleasure is attainable. On stage, Jill presents herself as a confident, self-assured artist. And each of her outfit choices spanning decades aligns with this notion.

As you’re prepping to head to this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture, which will feature a performance by Jill Scott, get inspired by her style evolution below.

Jill Scott: Who is Jill Scott? Tour In 2023 SUGAR LAND, TEXAS – JUNE 16: Singer Jill Scott performs on stage during the “Who is Jill Scott?” tour at Smart Financial Centre on June 16, 2023 in Sugar Land, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

94th Academy Awards In 2022 US singer-songwriter Jill Scott attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jill Scott Summer Block Party At Fox Theatre In 2019 ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 12: Singer Jill Scott performs at the at Fox Theater on August 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Essence Festival of Culture In 2018 NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 06: Singer Jill Scott performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola – Day 1 at Louisiana Superdome on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

ESSENCE Festival of Culture In 2017 NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 01: Singer Jill Scott performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 1, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival)

Andrew Young International Leadership Awards and 85th Birthday Tribute In 2017 ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 03: Singer Jill Scott performs onstage at 2017 Andrew Young International Leadership Awards and 85th Birthday Tribute at Philips Arena on June 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ONE Music Fest In 2017 ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 09: Singer Jill Scott performs onstage at 2017 ONE Music Fest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

59th GRAMMY Awards In 2017 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Jill Scott attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

CMT Artist of the Year Show In 2016 NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 19: Singer-songwriter Jill Scott performs on stage during CMT Artists of the Year 2016 on October 19, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Jill Scott WOMAN Album Preview & Live Performance In 2015 NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 30: Singer Jill Scott performs at her WOMAN Album Preview & Live Performance at MIST Harlem on June 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

ESSENCE 6th Annual Black Women In Music Event In 2015 HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 05: Singer Jill Scott attends the Essence 6th annual Black Women in Music Event held at Avalon on February 5, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

UNCF’s 35th Annual An Evening With The Stars In 2014 ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 06: Singer/Actress Jill Scott onstage at the UNCF’s An Evening With The Stars at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on April 6, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

Academy Of Music 157th Anniversary Concert In 2014 PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 25: Singer-songwriter and guest Artist Jill Scott performs during The Academy Of Music 157th Anniversary Concert and Ball at Academy of Music on January 25, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

The Tenth Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball In 2014 NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 02: Singer Jill Scott performs onstage at the Tenth Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball at Cipriani Wall Stree on December 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for UNICEF)

“Baggage Claim” Premiere In 2013 LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 25: Actress/singer Jill Scott arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Baggage Claim’ on September 25, 2013 at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)

4th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Music In 2013 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Singer Jill Scott attends the 4th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Music event at Greystone Manor Supperclub on February 6, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

The Delete Blood Cancer Gala In 2013 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Singer Jill Scott attends the 2013 Delete Blood Cancer Gala which honors Vera Wang, Leighton Meester and Suzi Weiss-Fischmann on May 1, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Delete Blood Cancer-DKMS Americas)

Veranos de la Villa Festival In 2012 MADRID, SPAIN – JULY 15: Singer Jill Scott performs on stage during Veranos de la Villa 2012 Festival at Teatro Circo Price on July 15, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Redferns via Getty Images)

43rd Annual NAACP Image Awards In 2012 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Singer Jill Scott attends the 43rd annual NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on February 17, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

50th Annual GRAMMY Awards In 2008 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Singer Jill Scott in the press room at the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

BET Honors Show In 2008 WASHINGTON – JANUARY 12: Singer Jill Scott performs onstage during the BET Honors at the Warner Theater on January 12, 2008 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Premiere Of “Dave Chappelle’s Block Party” In 2006 NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 28: Singer Jill Scott arrives at the premiere of “Dave Chappelle’s Block Party” at Loews Theaters February 28, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

The 47th Annual GRAMMY Awards In 2005 Jill Scott, winner of Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Whatever” and Best Urban/Alternative Performance for “Cross My Mind” (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage for The Recording Academy (View ONLY))

16th Annual Essence Awards In 2003 Singer Jill Scott (Jill Heather Scott) poses for photos on the red carpet during the 16th Annual Essence Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 6, 2003. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

8th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards In 2002 PASADENA, CA – AUGUST 24: Singer and show co-host Jill Scott attends the 8th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium August 8, 2002 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Seventh Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards In 2001 SANTA MONICA, CA – AUGUST 28: Singer Jill Scott attends the Seventh Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards on August 28, 2001 at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

