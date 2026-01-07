HomeLifestyle

Jay-Z And Blue Ivy's Fanciest Father-Daughter Moments

From walking the field at the Super Bowl to being courtside at the season's biggest NBA game, Jay and Blue's daddy-daughter dates are just different.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 10: Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on December 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
We know that Blue Ivy Carter has been making history in music, with many assuming that she will follow her iconic mother and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer father into the industry. The star kid already has a Grammy to sip out of, and an MTV Video Music Award, BET Award and NAACP Image Award on the mantel. But Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s eldest child also seems to be a big sports lover.

Blue, a proud Capricorn, has often been spotted courtside at NBA games, on the field at Super Bowls, getting a smooch on the cheek front and center at major awards show and more. She’s fully immersed in an industry that will be hers for the taking when she grows up. But as the rapper has said, whatever Blue chooses to do down the line, he just always wants to make sure she feels like the star she already is in his eyes.

“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs,” he told The Sunday Times in 2021. “Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

And we all know feeling loved as a kid comes from having quality time with your parent. Jay is great at providing that to Blue, which is important when you’re the eldest child (in her case, of three overall). And luckily for us, there are photos of a few of those sweet moments. Check out some of our favorite and fanciest hangouts between this star daddy-daughter duo.

