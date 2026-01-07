Jay-Z And Blue Ivy's Fanciest Father-Daughter Moments

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 10: Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on December 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

We know that Blue Ivy Carter has been making history in music, with many assuming that she will follow her iconic mother and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer father into the industry. The star kid already has a Grammy to sip out of, and an MTV Video Music Award, BET Award and NAACP Image Award on the mantel. But Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s eldest child also seems to be a big sports lover.

Blue, a proud Capricorn, has often been spotted courtside at NBA games, on the field at Super Bowls, getting a smooch on the cheek front and center at major awards show and more. She’s fully immersed in an industry that will be hers for the taking when she grows up. But as the rapper has said, whatever Blue chooses to do down the line, he just always wants to make sure she feels like the star she already is in his eyes.

“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs,” he told The Sunday Times in 2021. “Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

And we all know feeling loved as a kid comes from having quality time with your parent. Jay is great at providing that to Blue, which is important when you’re the eldest child (in her case, of three overall). And luckily for us, there are photos of a few of those sweet moments. Check out some of our favorite and fanciest hangouts between this star daddy-daughter duo.

01 01 Blue And Jay Cheering on Beyoncé at 2014 MTV Video Music Awards INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 24: Blue Ivy Carter and Jay Z in the audience watching Beyonce perform during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage)

02 02 Father and Daughter at the CFDA Awards in 2016 NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 06: Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy seen at Hammerstein Ballroom for the CFDA Awards on June 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

03 03 Blue Gets a Smooch on the Cheek at the 59th GRAMMY Awards in 2017 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Singer Solange Knowles, Blue Ivy Carter, hip hop artist Jay-Z and Guest during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)

04 04 Sharing a Moment at the 66th NBA All-Star Game in 2017 NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 19: Jay Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend the 66th NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

05 05 Another Smooch From Dad at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2018 NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Recording artist Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

06 06 Father and Daughter Watch The Los Angeles Clippers vs. The Lakers in 2020 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 08: Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

07 07 All Smiles at Super Bowl LVII in 2023 GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

08 08 Hand in Hand for a Major Moment at the 66th GRAMMY Awards in 2024 US rapper Jay-Z (L) accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award alongside his daughter Blue Ivy on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

09 09 With a Very Special Guest (Little Sister Rumi) at Super Bowl LVIII 2024 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)