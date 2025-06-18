HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: 'Real Housewives Of Potomac' Star Jassi Rideaux And Dallas Cowboys' Darius Harris Wed In Star-Studded Celebration

The couple, whom the world met on RHOP, tied the knot in front of their loved ones in Dallas, with Bravo cameras rolling.
Ahmad J
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Jassi Rideaux is officially a married woman! The Real Housewives of Potomac star, who joined Season 9 as a friend of the show, tied the knot with her partner, Dallas Cowboys linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Darius Harris. The pair exchanged vows on June 6 in a stunning ceremony held at Knotting Hill Place in Dallas.

Surrounded by loved ones, Rideaux celebrated with a 13-member bridal party and plenty of support from her RHOP castmates, including Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, and Stacey Rusch. The ladies gathered for a heartfelt prayer before the ceremony and later posed for photos during the reception. Bravo cameras were rolling, capturing the magic of the day from start to finish.

Rideaux and Harris’s love story began with a serendipitous encounter—he first spotted her while she was waiting for an Uber and couldn’t resist introducing himself. “From that day forward, he was relentless in the most sincere way,” she shares, “and together we’ve been writing our own love story—led by fate, grounded in faith, and unfolding graciously ever since.”

Ahmad J

That story reached a beautiful new chapter on their wedding day, which was filled with joy, meaningful moments, and plenty of dancing. “Our dance number!” Jassi says, recalling one of her favorite highlights of their big day. “What made it unforgettable was looking at Darius’s face as I danced—like it was just me and him in the room. That moment is a picture in my mind that will always make me smile.”

As for what comes next, the couple says it’s the everyday moments they’re most looking forward to. “Waking up every day knowing I have my partner,” Darius shares. “Someone who rides for me, prays with me, and dreams big with me—that’s what I’m looking forward to most.”

Following the celebration, we caught up with the newlyweds to talk all things love: how they met, how he proposed, and the details of a day they’ll never forget. Read on for the full story and see the gorgeous photos from their big day in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Event Planner: Shamica & Co. Event Planning and Design, LLC.

Venue: Knotting Hill Place

Baker: Milstone Bakery

Bartending: Colada Inc.

Entertainment: A Bowtie Affair

Saxophonist/Band: Braylon Dedman

Florals: Boujee Bloom

Makeup Artist: The Glam Laboratory

Photograher/Videographer: Images by Ahmad J

Seating Chart: SpeedPro Frisco/Plano

Bridal Gown: Hozaé Atelier

Bridal Stylist: Dor Ameir

Bridal Shoes: Aquazzura

Groom’s Tux: Breaux Stylez

