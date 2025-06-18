Bridal Bliss: ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Jassi Rideaux And Dallas Cowboys’ Darius Harris Wed In Star-Studded Celebration

Ahmad J

Jassi Rideaux is officially a married woman! The Real Housewives of Potomac star, who joined Season 9 as a friend of the show, tied the knot with her partner, Dallas Cowboys linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Darius Harris. The pair exchanged vows on June 6 in a stunning ceremony held at Knotting Hill Place in Dallas.

Surrounded by loved ones, Rideaux celebrated with a 13-member bridal party and plenty of support from her RHOP castmates, including Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, and Stacey Rusch. The ladies gathered for a heartfelt prayer before the ceremony and later posed for photos during the reception. Bravo cameras were rolling, capturing the magic of the day from start to finish.

Rideaux and Harris’s love story began with a serendipitous encounter—he first spotted her while she was waiting for an Uber and couldn’t resist introducing himself. “From that day forward, he was relentless in the most sincere way,” she shares, “and together we’ve been writing our own love story—led by fate, grounded in faith, and unfolding graciously ever since.”

That story reached a beautiful new chapter on their wedding day, which was filled with joy, meaningful moments, and plenty of dancing. “Our dance number!” Jassi says, recalling one of her favorite highlights of their big day. “What made it unforgettable was looking at Darius’s face as I danced—like it was just me and him in the room. That moment is a picture in my mind that will always make me smile.”

As for what comes next, the couple says it’s the everyday moments they’re most looking forward to. “Waking up every day knowing I have my partner,” Darius shares. “Someone who rides for me, prays with me, and dreams big with me—that’s what I’m looking forward to most.”

Following the celebration, we caught up with the newlyweds to talk all things love: how they met, how he proposed, and the details of a day they’ll never forget. Read on for the full story and see the gorgeous photos from their big day in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

"We met by what can only be described as divine timing," Jassi recalls of the couple's first encounter. "I was in Los Angeles standing outside waiting for my Uber, when he pulled up cute proper but with a Southern accent I could tell was natural. He was unintentionally stealing the moment and, ultimately, my heart. It wasn't planned, it wasn't scripted. Just one of those rare, magnetic encounters where something instantly shifts."

"I just knew. There was something about her—her presence, her fire, her compassion," he recalls. "She didn't make me feel like I had to be anything other than exactly who I am, and that kind of love is rare."

"I knew it when I realized he brought me peace I didn't have to search for," Jassi shares. "He has this quiet strength—he never forced his way into my life, he just remained consistent and reaffirmed that he was sure about me. And over time, that spoke louder than any grand gesture."

When recalling the proposal, Jassi says Darius was very thoughtful about the moment. "He proposed in Washington, D.C., at Kitchen + Kocktails, surrounded by loved ones. It was meaningful, emotional, and felt completely us—intimate but powerful," she recalls. "I thought we were going to dinner, and instead, I walked into a moment I'll never forget. He got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever, and I said yes through tears and laughter."

Jassi's RHOP co-stars traveled down for the wedding, and were there to pray with her before the ceremony. While that was likely a highlight, her favorite moment from the day was the dance number she put on with Darius during their reception. "It was magical and incredibly fun. The choreography was brought to life by the amazing Tyler B (@TylerbTurnup), and I got to fully channel my inner Beyoncé-meets-showstopper bride."

When asked what his favorite moment from the wedding day was, Darius said it was seeing his bride make her entrance. "The moment the doors opened and I saw her in that gown. Everything around us faded," he said, before sharing a bonus moment. "And later, dancing with our families—it just felt like the start of something eternal."

"The vision came to life through a true creative collaboration between my incredible stylist Dor Ameir (@dors_accord) and designer Hozaé Atelier (@hozaeatelier). The two of them worked hand-in-hand to curate and create custom looks that felt bold, regal, and deeply personal," she says.

"Hozaé originally sketched 15 custom designs for myself and my bridal party, but due to the exquisite level of detail and craftsmanship—complete with stunning hand-placed sparkles and couture embellishments—she completed four final looks that were nothing short of magical," she adds. "Every piece reflected who I am, and thanks to Dor's eye and Hozaé's artistry, I felt like the highest version of myself all weekend long."

Bravo cameras were there capturing footage from Jassi's big day, which means we'll see our favorite friend of the show back for Season 10! Darby, Osefo and Rusch weren't the only high-profile guests though. Pro athlete royalty were also in Knotting Hill Place to show the couple love. They also had a private dinner with the wedding party and her bridesmaids at the exclusive Cowboys Club. "We were surrounded by love and legacy."

"Building a legacy together," Jassi says of what she is looking forward to about being Mrs. Harris. "Not just in business or public life, but spiritually, emotionally, and in our home. I'm excited to grow old with him, knowing we'll evolve but always choose each other."

Vendors

Event Planner: Shamica & Co. Event Planning and Design, LLC.

Venue: Knotting Hill Place

Baker: Milstone Bakery

Bartending: Colada Inc.

Entertainment: A Bowtie Affair

Saxophonist/Band: Braylon Dedman

Florals: Boujee Bloom

Makeup Artist: The Glam Laboratory

Photograher/Videographer: Images by Ahmad J

Seating Chart: SpeedPro Frisco/Plano

Bridal Gown: Hozaé Atelier

Bridal Stylist: Dor Ameir

Bridal Shoes: Aquazzura

Groom’s Tux: Breaux Stylez