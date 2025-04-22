Jalen Hurts And Bry Burrows Are Married! 7 Times Their Love Left Us Swooning

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Surprise! Months after winning his first Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has revealed that he tied the knot with longtime partner Bry Burrows. He’s officially off the market.

The handsome QB shared the news with Men’s Health, for whom he’s the May/June 2025 cover star. He kept the revelation short and sweet, telling the MH team in reference to Burrows, “You can call her my wife.” They also noted that for his interview, he brought along a Post-It note from Burrows that read, “You are exactly where you are supposed to be. I love you. Follow God! I follow you.”

The two announced their engagement, exclusively with ESSENCE, in September 2024. The two met at the University of Alabama and have been side-by-side since. And while you can see them together on a few red carpets, and after big games, like at February’s Super Bowl, they’ve kept their relationship private. However, when he covered ESSENCE’s May/June Men’s Issue in 2023, he did say that he know for some time that she was the one for him.

“I knew a long time ago,” he told Danyel Smith. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

He also shouted her out publicly, a rare display from Hurts, during a press conference ahead of the Big Game, saying, “To Bry, the Mrs., thank you for the support, thank you for the love and thank you for being the rock that I can lean on.”

While Hurts has been the object of many women’s affections as he’s become a star in the NFL, people have always been fond of his relationship with Burrows, and are especially pleased that he’s found love with a beautiful Black woman. Now she’s really the Mrs.

Congratulations to the couple on this next chapter! And check out sweet PDA-filled photos of their journey over the last few years, below.

01 01 2023 Football: NFC Championship: Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts (1)walks with girlfriend Bry Burrows after victory vs San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Stadium. Philadelphia, PA 1/29/2023 CREDIT: Simon Bruty (Photo by Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164295 TK1)

02 02 2023 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 24: Bry Burrows (L) and Jalen Hurts attend 2023 Time100 Next at Second on October 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

03 03 2024 Courtesy of Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows

04 04 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend Prime Video’s “The Evolution Of The Black Quarterback” New York Premiere at The Apollo Theater on September 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

05 05 2025 Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback #01 Jalen Hurts hugs his fiance Bry Burrows after the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

06 06 2025 Football: Super Bowl LIX: Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts (1) in action, victorious following game vs Kansas City Chiefs at Caesar’s Superdome. New Orleans, LA 2/9/2025 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164676 TK1)