Home · Fashion

Inside The 2023 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

The non-profit dedicated to nurturing young design talent held its inaugural awards in LA. Aisling Camps, L’Enchanteur, and Jacques Agbobly were among the big winners of the night.
All The Looks At The Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023
By Essence Fashion ·

Fashion Trust U.S., founded in 2018, is a nonprofit dedicated to the growth and nurturing of young emerging designers who are making the industry shake. The organization held its first awards ceremony at Goya Studios in Los Angeles last night. There were six categories: Ready-to-Wear, Jewelry, Inclusivity, Sustainability, the Graduate Award, and the Google Creativity Award. Black design talent won big last night. Knitwear extraordinaire Aisling Camps took home the St.John Ready-to-Wear award, Jewelry went to the dynamic duo of L’Enchanteur, the Graduate Award, sponsored by Shop with Google, went to West African designer Papa Oppong, and Agbobly (formerly of Black Boy Knits) won the Inclusivity Award.

All The Looks At The Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023
Soull Ogun and Dynasty Ogun of LEnchanteur at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards held at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images)
Inside The 2023 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023 at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.)

It was refreshing to see so many Black designers from different walks of life and different parts of the diaspora win an award for their creativity and point of view on fashion. The organization’s mission was physically shown last night, with some of the biggest stars, like Ciara, Storm Reid, and Tracee Ellis Ross, coming out to celebrate the best-emerging design talent.

Take a look below at all the high-fashion the night had to give.

TOPICS: 