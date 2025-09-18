Inside ESSENCE Fashion House 2025

ESSENCE Fashion House gathered some of the biggest names in fashion for an unforgettable evening celebrating the creativity and impact of industry trailblazers. Hosted by June Ambrose, Quil Lemons, Mel Reneé, and Trevor Swain, the event offered a well-deserved night off for fashion creatives to bask in all they’ve contributed to the culture.
In honor of ESSENCE Magazine’s 55th anniversary, the evening featured a special celebration titled “Eternal Aura,” a powerful tribute to the brand’s legacy of shaping and redefining fashion over the past five decades.
The guest list was just as iconic, with attendees including Storm Reid, Da’Vinchi, Chelley Bissainthe, Eva Marcille, Wisdom Kaye, and Jabari Banks. From star-studded conversations to unforgettable TikTok moments, the energy was unmatched from start to finish.
In collaboration with Diet Coke and Smartwater, the event flowed with luxe vibes at WSA, featuring cocktails from D’USSÉ and Ace of Spades, an exclusive Diet Coke photo booth, and a high-energy performance by the Diet Coke Girls dance crew. And of course, thanks to Smartwater, guests stayed refreshed as they danced the night away to sounds curated by DJ 9AM.