These Black Stars Made Fashion Statements At Their First Grammys

Everything from SZA's 70s-inspired tulle, bejeweled gown in 2019, to Whitney Houston's one-shoulder, draped blue dress in 1986.
Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Image
By Mecca Pryor ·
It’s Grammy Awards weekend 2026, and the city is buzzing. From Spotify’s Best New Artist party to packed record-label bashes, nominees are already in celebration mode as they eagerly await who will take home the night’s top honor.

Amidst it all, we’re digging through the archives and reflecting on how an artist’s first Grammy appearance is a rite of passage—both musically and fashion-wise. In other words, it’s a moment to stake their place in music history and express themselves through creativity and clothing.

Revisiting some of our favs’ very first red carpet appearances offers a fascinating window into the evolution of personal style, talent, and star power. Some celebrities took bold risks that later became signature statements, while others chose a more understated debut. Think: everything from SZA’s 70s-inspired tulle, bejeweled gown in 2019, to Whitney Houston’s one-shoulder, draped blue dress in 1986.

In honor of Grammys weekend, scroll on for inspiring Grammys fashion moments of the past. All a reminder that every celebrated career has a beginning—one often including a breakthrough performance and an unforgettable first red carpet dress. These moments stay with us as we watch stars reach new heights.