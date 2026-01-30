These Black Stars Made Fashion Statements At Their First Grammys

Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Image

It’s Grammy Awards weekend 2026, and the city is buzzing. From Spotify’s Best New Artist party to packed record-label bashes, nominees are already in celebration mode as they eagerly await who will take home the night’s top honor.

Amidst it all, we’re digging through the archives and reflecting on how an artist’s first Grammy appearance is a rite of passage—both musically and fashion-wise. In other words, it’s a moment to stake their place in music history and express themselves through creativity and clothing.

Revisiting some of our favs’ very first red carpet appearances offers a fascinating window into the evolution of personal style, talent, and star power. Some celebrities took bold risks that later became signature statements, while others chose a more understated debut. Think: everything from SZA’s 70s-inspired tulle, bejeweled gown in 2019, to Whitney Houston’s one-shoulder, draped blue dress in 1986.

In honor of Grammys weekend, scroll on for inspiring Grammys fashion moments of the past. All a reminder that every celebrated career has a beginning—one often including a breakthrough performance and an unforgettable first red carpet dress. These moments stay with us as we watch stars reach new heights.

01 01 Kendrick Lamar Kendrick Lamar made his first Grammy appearance in 2014, performing a mashup of “m.A.A.d city” and “Radioactive” with Imagine Dragons, though he won none of his seven nominations. Lamar wore a slim-fitting blue suit with a silk lapel collar, paired with black patent leather shoes. LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 26: Rapper Kendrick Lamar attends the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage)

02 02 SZA SZA earned five nominations in 2019, including Best New Artist, for her breakout album Ctrl. She attended the ceremony wearing a silver, ’70s-inspired gown featuring a long tulle skirt, dramatic bell sleeves, and an intricately bejeweled bodice. SZA arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

03 03 Doechii Doechii had a breakout year last year, becoming the third female rapper in history to win Best Rap Album and earning nominations in three additional categories, including Best New Artist. She made her first Grammy appearance in 2022, wearing a sculptural black high-low dress adorned with tulle bows. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Doechii attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

04 04 Rihanna Rihanna attended her first Grammy Awards in 2007, wearing a green Roberto Cavalli one-shoulder asymmetrical dress featuring a hip cutout, paired with dangling gold earrings and chunky gold bracelets and rings. She wasn’t nominated that year, but the following year she earned four Grammy nominations. LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Singer Rhianna arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

05 05 Tyler The Creator Tyler, The Creator made his first Grammy appearance in 2018, dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton, featuring a blue wool jacket, a monogrammed scarf, and a white fluffy hat. He didn’t win his first Grammy until 2020, when he took home Best Rap Album for his 2019 project IGOR. NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Recording artist Tyler, the Creator attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

06 06 Beyoncé Beyoncé made her first Grammy appearance at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000 alongside Destiny’s Child, when their hit “Bills, Bills, Bills” earned a nomination. The group coordinated in soft shades of cream, with Beyoncé standing out in a two-piece cream ensemble adorned with cascading gems and a floor-grazing skirt. She now holds the most Grammy wins of any artist with 35 awards. Destiny’s Child (from left) Kelly Rowland, Farrah Franklin, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Kirby Lee/WireImage)

07 07 Stevie Wonder Leading the pack as the Black artist with the third-most Grammy Awards—behind Quincy Jones and Beyoncé—with 25 wins, he made his first Grammy appearance in 1974. He arrived in aviator sunglasses, a low flat-top haircut, and a ’70s-style embroidered white dress shirt, worn unbuttoned to reveal his chest. UNITED STATES – MARCH 02: Photo of Alice COOPER and Helen REDDY and Stevie WONDER; B&W Posed, L-R Helen Reddy, Stevie Wonder, (posing with their Grammy Awards) Alice Cooper back stage at the George Gershwin theatre (Photo by Echoes/Redferns)

08 08 Pharrell Williams Pharrell Williams, now the Men’s Creative Director at Louis Vuitton and a renowned rapper, producer, and songwriter, attended and won his first Grammy in 2004. He wore a crisp white suit jacket and button-up shirt, paired with blue jeans and a white belt. LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 8: Musical Artist Pharrell Williams accepts The Neptunes Award for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

09 09 Whitney Houston Houston is set to receive a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Grammys. Her first Grammy appearance—and win—came in 1986, and she went on to earn six Grammy Awards over the course of her career. For that debut, she wore a one-shoulder, draped blue gown accented with a sleek, white shimmering shoulder strap. Whitney Houston at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)