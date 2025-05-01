HomeFashion

A Look Back At Iconic Black Met Gala Red Carpet Looks

We’re taking a look back at some of the most iconic Met Gala moments over the years. From tributes to Karl Lagerfeld to campy looks and more.
On Monday, the 2025 Met Gala will celebrate Black Dandyism with its theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Each year, the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art collaborates with Vogue’s Global Editorial Director, Anna Wintour, to select the event’s theme. Alongside Wintour, the event will be hosted by actor, Colman Domingo, Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton, producer and designer, Pharrell Williams, rapper, A$AP Rocky, and basketball legend, LeBron James will serve as honorary chair. Many view this year’s focus as a tribute from Wintour to the late André Leon Talley, the iconic former Vogue editor-at-large. The evening will explore the rich intersection of African and European fashion influences.

While “Dandy” is a term that dates back to the early 18th century, it was originally used to describe European men who enjoyed the arts, and socializing, and lived extravagant lifestyles, which included the way they dressed, including customized trousers, silk ties, and more. Dandies were the first true representations of male fashion. In the 20th century, Black Dandyism broadened to a form of rebellion in which former slaves and black servants engaged in the style of dress due to their efforts to assimilate post-slavery and express notations of new occupation and wealth.

Below we’re taking a look back at some of the most iconic Met Gala looks over the years. From tributes to Karl Lagerfeld to the extravagance of “Camp,” to the ethereal elegance of “Heavenly Bodies,” celebrities and industry insiders alike have graced the highly exclusive event in ensembles that often take nearly a year to plan. 

One standout moment came in 2015, when the theme was China: Through the Looking Glass. That year, global icon Rihanna stunned in a show-stopping yellow gown by Guo Pei, an intricately embellished design featuring fur trim, a dramatic high slit, and a voluminous train that cascaded down the steps behind her. 

Another standout moment from that same year was Beyoncé’s appearance in her temple-high ponytail and a sheer Givenchy haute couture gown that perfectly matched her skin tone, embellished with multicolored jewels throughout.

While Black superstars have long been at the heart of many iconic Met Gala looks, this year Black style takes center stage, shining a long-overdue spotlight on a historically overlooked group of trendsetters and celebrating the essence of Black Dandyism.

Take a look at all the standout looks from the Met Gala steps throughout the years below.

