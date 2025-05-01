A Look Back At Iconic Black Met Gala Red Carpet Looks

On Monday, the 2025 Met Gala will celebrate Black Dandyism with its theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Each year, the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art collaborates with Vogue’s Global Editorial Director, Anna Wintour, to select the event’s theme. Alongside Wintour, the event will be hosted by actor, Colman Domingo, Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton, producer and designer, Pharrell Williams, rapper, A$AP Rocky, and basketball legend, LeBron James will serve as honorary chair. Many view this year’s focus as a tribute from Wintour to the late André Leon Talley, the iconic former Vogue editor-at-large. The evening will explore the rich intersection of African and European fashion influences.

While “Dandy” is a term that dates back to the early 18th century, it was originally used to describe European men who enjoyed the arts, and socializing, and lived extravagant lifestyles, which included the way they dressed, including customized trousers, silk ties, and more. Dandies were the first true representations of male fashion. In the 20th century, Black Dandyism broadened to a form of rebellion in which former slaves and black servants engaged in the style of dress due to their efforts to assimilate post-slavery and express notations of new occupation and wealth.

Below we’re taking a look back at some of the most iconic Met Gala looks over the years. From tributes to Karl Lagerfeld to the extravagance of “Camp,” to the ethereal elegance of “Heavenly Bodies,” celebrities and industry insiders alike have graced the highly exclusive event in ensembles that often take nearly a year to plan.

One standout moment came in 2015, when the theme was China: Through the Looking Glass. That year, global icon Rihanna stunned in a show-stopping yellow gown by Guo Pei, an intricately embellished design featuring fur trim, a dramatic high slit, and a voluminous train that cascaded down the steps behind her.

Another standout moment from that same year was Beyoncé’s appearance in her temple-high ponytail and a sheer Givenchy haute couture gown that perfectly matched her skin tone, embellished with multicolored jewels throughout.

While Black superstars have long been at the heart of many iconic Met Gala looks, this year Black style takes center stage, shining a long-overdue spotlight on a historically overlooked group of trendsetters and celebrating the essence of Black Dandyism.

Take a look at all the standout looks from the Met Gala steps throughout the years below.

01 01 Iman At The 1981 Met Gala American fashion designer Calvin Klein and Somali fashion model Iman at the Met Gala, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, USA, December 1981. (Photo by Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

02 02 Diana Ross At The 1981 Met Gala Diana Ross and Patrice Calmette attend a gala evening at the Metropolitan in New York in 1981. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

03 03 Naomi Campbell At The 1995 Met Gala Naomi Campbell and guest during 1995 Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

04 04 Lil’ Kim At The 1999 Met Gala Lil’ Kim (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

05 05 André Leon Talley And Anna Wintour At The 1999 Met Gala Editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley and Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attend the Costume Institute gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, New York, 1999. (Photo by Rose Hartman/Getty Images)

06 06 Whitney Houston At The 1999 Met Gala Bobby Brown (partially visible) leads singer Whitney Houston by the hand at the Costume Institute gala at the Metropolitan Museum, New York, New York, 1999. (Photo by Rose Hartman/Getty Images)

07 07 Oscar de la Renta and Oprah Winfrey At The 2010 Met Gala Oscar de la Renta and Oprah Winfrey attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City.

08 08 Erykah Badu At The 2014 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 05: Erykah Badu attends the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

09 09 Beyoncé At The 2015 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 11: Beyonce attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Variety)

10 10 Rihanna At The 2015 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 04: Rihanna attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

11 11 Lisa Bonet And Lenny Kravitz At The 2015 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 04: Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz attend “China: Through the Looking Glass”, the 2015 Costume Institute Gala, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

12 12 FKA Twigs At The 2015 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 04: FKA twigs attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

13 13 SZA At The 2018 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: SZA attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

14 14 Gabrielle Union At The 2018 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Gabrielle Union attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

15 15 Billy Porter At The 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Billy Porter attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for THR)

16 16 Cardi B At The 2022 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

17 17 Doja Cat At The 2023 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Doja Cat attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

18 18 Janelle Monáe At The 2023 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Janelle Monae attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

19 19 A$AP Rocky At The 2023 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: A$AP Rocky attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

20 20 Anok Yai At The 2023 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Anok Yai attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

21 21 Colman Domingo At The 2024 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Colman Domingo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

22 22 Lewis Hamilton At The 2024 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Lewis Hamilton attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

23 23 Nicki Minaj At The 2024 Met Gala US rapper Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2024 theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

24 24 Zendaya At The 2024 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)