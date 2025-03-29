HomeEntertainment

Your Guide To The Hottest Album Releases Of Spring ‘25

Whether you’re into Afrobeats, R&B, or rock-infused rap, this season’s lineup definitely delivers.
By Okla Jones

Spring is shaping up to be a wild ride for music lovers. It’s not just about big names dropping new albums—it’s about artists showing up with something to say.

Next month, the iconic Bootsy Collins is still funking up the universe like only he can, while Wu-Tang Clan is back in full force, reminding us that legends don’t age—they sharpen. Davido’s about to set speakers on fire with 5IVE, and Ledisi’s coming for our souls and our self-worth at the same time.

Smokey Robinson is giving us the comfort food version of an R&B album—warm, familiar, and exactly what the world needs right now. Then there’s Little Simz, who’s turning growth and grit into poetry on Lotus. And just when you think the season’s full, Lil Wayne slides in with Tha Carter VI, marking his first solo drop in seven years. 

So, regardless of what your favorite genre to listen to may be, this spring is sure to become one of the best seasons ever.

