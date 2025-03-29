Your Guide To The Hottest Album Releases Of Spring ‘25

Spring is shaping up to be a wild ride for music lovers. It’s not just about big names dropping new albums—it’s about artists showing up with something to say.

Next month, the iconic Bootsy Collins is still funking up the universe like only he can, while Wu-Tang Clan is back in full force, reminding us that legends don’t age—they sharpen. Davido’s about to set speakers on fire with 5IVE, and Ledisi’s coming for our souls and our self-worth at the same time.

Smokey Robinson is giving us the comfort food version of an R&B album—warm, familiar, and exactly what the world needs right now. Then there’s Little Simz, who’s turning growth and grit into poetry on Lotus. And just when you think the season’s full, Lil Wayne slides in with Tha Carter VI, marking his first solo drop in seven years.

So, regardless of what your favorite genre to listen to may be, this spring is sure to become one of the best seasons ever.

Bootsy Collins – ‘Album of the Year #1 Funkateer’ (4/11) Bootsy Collins’ upcoming 23rd studio album showcases his signature funk style with collaborations featuring Snoop Dogg, Dave Stewart, and Wiz Khalifa. The album blends classic 70s funk elements with modern influences, delivering tracks that range from upbeat party anthems to soulful ballads. With this release, Collins aims to provide an album reminiscent of his earlier works.

Wu-Tang Clan – ‘Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman: Wu-Tang, The Saga Continues Collection’ (4/12) Black Samson, the Bastard Swordsman is Wu-Tang Clan’s upcoming collaborative album with longtime producer Mathematics.. As the fourth installment in the Wu-Tang, The Saga Continues collection, it marks the group’s first project since Once Upon a Time in Shaolin to feature all nine living members. Initially dropping as a limited vinyl release of 5,000 copies, the album will later arrive on streaming platforms.

Davido – ‘5IVE’ (4/18) 5IVE is the highly anticipated fifth studio album by Nigerian superstar Davido, set for release on April 18, 2025. Blending Afrobeats with global sounds, the project features collaborations with YG Marley, Odumodublvck, and Chike. The album is preceded by the singles “Awuke,” “Funds,” and “Be There Still.” 1.90.3-KGFQVVSA44H23LNZUNMSXYASZA.0.1-5

Ledisi – ‘The Crown’ (4/25) Grammy-winning singer Ledisi returns in April with The Crown. The album is led by the singles “Love You Too” and “BLKWMN,” showcasing her signature blend of soul, empowerment, and vocal excellence. Its release coincides with her Love You Too Tour, announced following her powerful Super Bowl LIX performance.

Smokey Robinson – ‘What The World Needs Now’ (4/25) The music icon’s upcoming inspiration album blends heartfelt originals with soulful covers, the project features reimagined classics like “Lean on Me” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” alongside new songs such as “Be Kind to the Growing Mind” with The Temptations. It marks Robinson’s first release since Gasms, offering a message of gratitude and hope. 1.90.3-I6EZ3YQCYO6SQO6ALP4G6DG2GQ.0.1-0

Little Simz – ‘Lotus’ (5/9) Set for release on May 9, through Forever Living Originals and AWAL, Lotus features collaborations with Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly. The album explores themes of transformation and resilience, using the lotus flower as a powerful metaphor. With introspective lyrics and bold sonic experimentation, Simz continues to evolve her artistry while navigating life’s complexities.

Aminé –‘13 Months of Sunshine’ (5/16) 13 Months of Sunshine is Aminé’s long-awaited third studio album. Inspired by an Ethiopian tourism slogan and his heritage, the project marks a deeper cultural exploration for the Portland rapper, who incorporates Amharic language and imagery throughout. Featuring singles like “Adam,” “Passenger Princess” with Smino, and “Familiar,” the album follows his 2023 collaboration Kaytraminé and marks his first solo LP since Limbo.

