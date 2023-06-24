Home

Happy Birthday To The Mesmerizing Multihyphenate Artist Solange!

Celebrate Solange's solar return with us through some of our favorite looks that she's rocked.
By ESSENCE Fashion Editors ·

Today we celebrate the birthday of Solange Knowles, the mesmerizing multi hyphenate performance artist and visionary. Her influence transcends music, art, fashion, and design. She is a moment that demands recognition and admiration. With her unapologetic approach to artistry and an unwavering commitment to creative exploration, Solange has carved out a distinct space in the music industry, captivating audiences filled with artsy Black women like herself.

As the younger sister of global superstar Beyoncé, Solange has effortlessly forged her own path and cemented her status as a force to be reckoned with. From her early days as a teen sensation to her evolution as a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, Solange has consistently pushed boundaries and challenged conventions. Her music is an amalgamation of R&B, soul, funk, and alternative pop, woven together with introspective lyrics that resonate deeply with listeners.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Singer-songwriter Solange Knowles is seen arriving to the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 03: Solange Knowles attends 2nd Annual Village Fete Benefiting Pioneer Works Center For Art & Innovation at Pioneer Works Center for Arts & Innovation on May 3, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/FilmMagic)

From groundbreaking albums, A Seat at the Table. Released (a masterpiece of introspection and empowerment explored themes of Black identity, self-love, and the complexities of navigating the world as a Black woman), and When I Get Home, to her many performance art initiatives and activations under her multidisciplinary platform Saint Heron and her close relationships with designers like Raul Lopez, Giles Deacon and Telfar — Solange’s influence knows no bounds. On this special day, we celebrate Solange’s birthday and the countless achievements she has attained throughout her artistic journey. Solange’s music has the remarkable ability to uplift, heal, and ignite the soul, and her impact as an artist will continue to resonate for generations to come, and her personal style reflects that.

In celebration of her solar return, let’s take a look through some of her many great looks. Happy birthday to the visionary, Solange!

