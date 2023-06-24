Happy Birthday To The Mesmerizing Multihyphenate Artist Solange!

Today we celebrate the birthday of Solange Knowles, the mesmerizing multi hyphenate performance artist and visionary. Her influence transcends music, art, fashion, and design. She is a moment that demands recognition and admiration. With her unapologetic approach to artistry and an unwavering commitment to creative exploration, Solange has carved out a distinct space in the music industry, captivating audiences filled with artsy Black women like herself.

As the younger sister of global superstar Beyoncé, Solange has effortlessly forged her own path and cemented her status as a force to be reckoned with. From her early days as a teen sensation to her evolution as a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, Solange has consistently pushed boundaries and challenged conventions. Her music is an amalgamation of R&B, soul, funk, and alternative pop, woven together with introspective lyrics that resonate deeply with listeners.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Singer-songwriter Solange Knowles is seen arriving to the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 03: Solange Knowles attends 2nd Annual Village Fete Benefiting Pioneer Works Center For Art & Innovation at Pioneer Works Center for Arts & Innovation on May 3, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/FilmMagic)

From groundbreaking albums, A Seat at the Table. Released (a masterpiece of introspection and empowerment explored themes of Black identity, self-love, and the complexities of navigating the world as a Black woman), and When I Get Home, to her many performance art initiatives and activations under her multidisciplinary platform Saint Heron and her close relationships with designers like Raul Lopez, Giles Deacon and Telfar — Solange’s influence knows no bounds. On this special day, we celebrate Solange’s birthday and the countless achievements she has attained throughout her artistic journey. Solange’s music has the remarkable ability to uplift, heal, and ignite the soul, and her impact as an artist will continue to resonate for generations to come, and her personal style reflects that.

In celebration of her solar return, let’s take a look through some of her many great looks. Happy birthday to the visionary, Solange!

2012 Milan Fashion Week MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 13: Solange Knowles attends the Alberta Ferretti Special Event during the Milan Fashion Week Autumn / Winter 2012 on January 13, 2012 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

2011 5th Annual DKMS Gala Singer Solange Knowles attends the 5th annual DKMS Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 28, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/WireImage)

2011 Macys bar III Brand And Pop Up Store Launch DJ Solange Knowles attends the Macys bar III Brand and Pop Up store launch at Private Location on February 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Henry S. Dziekan III/WireImage)

2012 Just Cavalli Boutique Opening Party MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 21: Solange Knowles arrives at The new Just Cavalli Boutique Opening Party on September 21, 2012 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

2013 4th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Music WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Solange Knowles attends the 4th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Music event at Greystone Manor Supperclub on February 6, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

2013 The Armory Party NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 06: Singer Solange Knowles performs at The Armory Party at MOMA on March 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

2013 In New York NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 26: Singer Solange Knowles as seen on February 26, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by NCP/Star Max/FilmMagic)

2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Musician Solange Knowles arrives at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Sunset Tower on February 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

2013 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 15: Solange Knowles attends the Opening Ceremony and premiere of ‘The Great Gatsby’ during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2013 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/WireImage)

2013 The MET Gala “PUNK: Chaos To Couture” NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: Solange attends the Costume Institute Gala for the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

2013 Northside Festival NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 16: Solange performs during the 2013 Northside Festival at McCarren Park on June 16, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

2007 American Music Awards Singer Solange Knowles arrives to the 2007 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre on November 18, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

2013 Glastonbury Festival GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: Solange performs on The Park Stage at day 2 of the 2013 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 28, 2013 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

2014 Hugo Boss Store Opening HONG KONG – MARCH 27: Solange Knowles attends the Hugo Boss Store opening on March 27, 2014 in Central, Hong Kong. (Photo by Jessica Hromas/Getty Images)

2014 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival INDIO, CA – APRIL 12: Singers Solange (R) and Beyonce perform onstage during day 2 of the 2014 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2014 in Indio, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Coachella)

2014 Q&Q Launch Event NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 24: Solange Knowles attends the Q&Q Launch Event at Open House Gallery on April 24, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images)

2014 The MET Gala “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” NEW YORK, NY – MAY 05: Solange attends the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

2014 CFDA Fashion Awards NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 02: Solange Knowles attends the 2014 CFDA Awards at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on June 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage)

2014 Art Basel MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 03: Musician Solange Knowles attends the IWC Schaffhausen and DuJour Magazine’s Jason Binn’s celebration of “Timeless Portofino” during Art Basel Miami Beach at The W Hotel South Beach on December 3, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for IWC)

2015 87th Oscars Awards Solange Knowles poses on the red carpet for the 87th Oscars on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 22: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Solange and Beyonce attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF15/WireImage)

2015 The Whitney Museum of American Art Opening Dinner NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 24: Solange Knowles attends The Whitney Museum of American Art’s opening dinner party hosted by MaxMara at the museum’s new location on April 24, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

2015 The MET Gala “China: Through The Looking Glass” NEW YORK, NY – MAY 04: Solange Knowles attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

FYF Fest 2015 LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 23: Singer Solange Knowles poses backstage wearing a dress by Gareth Pugh and shoes by Missoni during Day 2 of FYF Fest 2015 at LA Sports Arena & Exposition Park on August 23, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

“Gloss: The Work Of Chris Von Wangenheim” Book Launch Party NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 10: Solange Knowles attends Gloss: The Work Of Chris Von Wangenheim” Book Launch Party at The Tunnel on September 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/FilmMagic)

2016 New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: Singer Solange Knowles seen around Skylight at Moynihan Station during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

2016 New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 15: Solange Knowles attends the Milly By Michelle Smith Fashion Show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week at Art Beam on September 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

2015 LOUIS XIII Toasts To “100 Years: The Movie You Will Never See” BEVERLY HILLS, CA – NOVEMBER 18: Solange Knowles attends Louis XIII Celebration of ‘100 Years’ The Movie You Will Never See, starring John Malkovich at a private residence on November 18, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.(Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

2015 H&M Sydney Flagship Store VIP Party SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 29: Solange Knowles arrives at the H&M Sydney Flagship Store VIP Party on October 29, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

2016 The MET Gala “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” NEW YORK, NY – MAY 02: Solange Knowles attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

2016 An Evening of Ailey And Jazz NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 30: Singer-songwriter Solange Knowles attends an evening of Ailey and Jazz opening night gala at New York City Center on November 30, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Martell Cognac Celebrates Its 300th Anniversary At The Palace Of Versailles – Champagne Reception & Patrouille de France Flyover VERSAILLES, FRANCE – MAY 20: Solange Knowles is pictured at Martell Cognac 300th anniversary event at the iconic Palace of Versailles. on May 20, 2015 in Versailles, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for Martell Cognac)

2017 59th Grammy Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Solange Knowles attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

“You’ve Got To Be Seen Green!” Party NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 15: Solange Knowles hosts the “You’ve Got To Be Seen Green!” Party at the Brooklyn Botantical Gardens on September 15, 2015 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

2017 The MET Gala Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Solange attends the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

2017 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: Solange winner of the Centric Award for ‘Cranes In The Sky’ poses in the press room at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)

2017 Black Girls Rock! NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 05: Honoree Solange Knowles speaks onstage during the 2017 Black Girls Rock! at NJPAC on August 5, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)

2017 New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: Singer Solange Knowles attends the Maryam Nassir Zadeh fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Launch Of The Jean-Michel Basquiat For Etnia Barcelona Collection BROOKLYN, NY – MAY 12: Singer Solange Knowles attends the launch of the Jean-Michel Basquiat for Etnia Barcelona Collection on May 12, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Etnia Barcelona )

2018 Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Solange Knowles attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

2018 Stuart Weitzman FW18 Presentation And Cocktail Party NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: Solange attends the Stuart Weitzman FW18 Presentation and Cocktail Party at The Pool on February 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stuart Weitzman)

2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Solange Knowles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

2020 The Lena Horne Prize For Artists Creating Social Impact NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 28: Honoree Solange Knowles attends The Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact inaugural celebration at The Town Hall on February 28, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

2022 Milan Fashion Week MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 24: Solange Knowles is seen during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

2011 Range Rover Evoque Live Musician Solange Knowles attends Range Rover Evoque Live at the Winter Garden at the World Financial Center on May 21, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage)

NYC Pride and Kiehl’s Since 1851 Celebrate Pride Week 2015 NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 25: Solange Knowles attends NYC Pride and Kiehl’s Since 1851’s celebration of Pride Week 2015 at Kiehl’s Since 1851 Flagship Store on June 25, 2015 in New York, New York. (Photo by Andrew Toth/FilmMagic)

13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Inside NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 07: Solange Knowles attends 13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios on November 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

An Evening of Ailey And Jazz 2016 Opening Night Gala NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 30: Solange Knowles attends the “Ailey and Jazz” 2016 Opening Night Gala at New York City Center on November 30, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/FilmMagic)

Chloe : Front Row – Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: Solange Knowles attends the Chloe show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 2, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage)

The 2017 Surface Travel Awards NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 04: Solange Knowles attends The 2017 Surface Travel Awards at Hotel Americano on October 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Surface Media)

Glamour Celebrates 2017 Women Of The Year Awards – Backstage BROOKLYN, NY – NOVEMBER 13: Solange poses backstage at Glamour’s 2017 Women of The Year Awards at Kings Theatre on November 13, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

59th GRAMMY Awards – Press Room LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Solange Knowles poses in the press room at the 59th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)