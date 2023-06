Singer, songwriter and actress Solange Piaget Knowles turns 25 today. Born June 24, 1986, Solange has never wanted to be known only as Beyonce’s younger sister.With two albums, a few choice movie roles and a booming DJ career under her belt, the stylish mom to 6-year-old Daniel Julez has carved her own creative path. Today we say happy 25th birthday to trendsetter, devoted mom and loving sister, Solange Knowles.For her bday, Solange tweeted: “Feel so blessed, accomplished & grateful to have experienced so many wonderful things in 25 years. Thank you for being such supportive forces.”