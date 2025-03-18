Photos by Medron Visuals

The Sweetwater Country Club greens were alive with energy and excitement on Monday as the H-Town Showdownbrought together some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment for a day of philanthropy and fun. Far beyond a typical golf tournament, the event blended competition with purpose, providing an unforgettable St. Patrick’s Day celebration that made a lasting impact on Houston’s charitable community.

The festivities kicked off the night before at Urban Social, where attendees gathered for an electric mixer that set the tone for the big day ahead. As the sun rose on Monday, anticipation was high, and the tournament began with a shotgun start, sending participants onto the lush 18-hole championship course. Golfers showcased their skills in friendly competition, side by side with legends from the world of sports and entertainment.

This year’s H-Town Showdown attracted an impressive guest list, with icons like Sports Analyst Jim Jackson, golf influencer Teal Barber, former NFL/NBA players Victor Cruz, Tim Jennings, D.J. Augustin, Brice Butler, and Eric Ebron added to the mix, contributing to the spirited, celebratory atmosphere. Throughout the event, guests indulged in curated culinary offerings, sampled craft cocktails from pop-up bars by Urban Social, and tested their skills at specialty contest holes.

As the day came to a close, the excitement didn’t stop. The evening continued at The 19th Hole, where guests were treated to gourmet dining, signature cocktails, and music provided by a live DJ. Conversations flowed, new connections were made, and the sense of camaraderie lingered, reflecting Houston’s lively and philanthropic spirit.

Freddie Letts, founder of the event, couldn’t hide his enthusiasm about the success of this year’s tournament: “We’ve truly raised the bar this year. The turnout has been incredible—bigger than last year—and it’s amazing to see so many influential figures from both sports and music come together to support such a worthy cause,” Letts said. “Next year, I’m hoping to take it to even greater heights. We’re just getting started.”

True to its mission, the H-Town Showdown also made a difference beyond the golf course. Proceeds from the event benefitted the Texas Southern University Golf Team, providing vital support to young athletes and helping to create opportunities for the next generation of talent.

