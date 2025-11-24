Get Ready with Kent Jamz For The Third Annual Mind Games Dinner

Rowmel Findley

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The third annual Mind Games Fragrance Dinner at the Plaza Hotel was a true testament to cultivating community through high-quality, sought-after products and meaningful activations. The energy in the room was vibrant—far from your average launch dinner. It was clear that a genuine community had gathered to celebrate the very essence of the brand. The evening was made even more memorable by an incredible performance from singer-songwriter Kent Jamz, whose smooth, vibey serenade kept us buzzing all night long.

This performance created a new rhythm for Kent. Normally, he slips into solitude, playing jazz for himself while softly singing his own lyrics. But last night, he found himself in conversation with familiar faces like me, influencer Saudiah B, stylist Chantelle Thach, and many others. Instead of withdrawing to focus on an upcoming performance, he found peace and ease in simply talking with us and moving through the dinner as usual. “I may actually start doing this more now, as opposed to how I’ve been doing it,” he shared. “It kind of changed up my routine.”

Staying true to the theme of comfort, Kent arrived in his daily uniform ahead of yesterday’s performance: his classic Dan Post cowboy boots, Levi bootcut jeans, a white T-shirt, and a leather jacket from PURPLE brand. Although he was excited to see his guests dressed in elegant cocktail attire, he chose to show up as his most authentic self. Wearing what makes him feel at ease is important to him, especially since his music often puts him in a vulnerable space. After working closely with his creative team to refine his signature look, it now feels only natural for him to embrace it fully.

To complete the look, Kent decided that a few sprays of Mind Games fragrance would be the perfect finishing touch. He chose Mentor, declaring it “the one.” It’s the kind of scent that doesn’t announce itself immediately, but lingers subtly after you leave the room, leaving a lingering impression that sparks curiosity.

01 01 The Products!

02 02 A Hint of Mentor

03 03 A Closer look at the product

04 04 Almost showtime…

05 05 Dinner is served.

06 06 The Final Look