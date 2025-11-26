Get Ready With Femme It Foward’s Heather Lowery For The Give Her FlowHERS Gala

Pamela Garcia-Aguirre

For Heather Lowery, the day of the Femme It Forward, Give Her FlowHERS Gala is less about her and more about the women who inspired the organization’s creation. Founded to build intentional spaces for women, spaces where their voices are not only heard but amplified, Lowery believes our stories deserve to be shared—and she made that happen.

Tonight marks the organization’s fourth annual gala and its fifth year redefining what it means to celebrate women in entertainment. And as she sits in her chair getting ready to begin glam, she reflects. “The intention behind every detail this year is deeper,” Lowery shares with ESSENCE.

Femme It Forward is all about celebrating, educating, and empowering women in ways that truly matter. It’s dedicated to shining a light on women’s stories, supporting their growth, and making sure they’re seen, not just on stage, but behind the scenes, in boardrooms, and anywhere decisions are being made.

Lowery was frustrated by how women—especially women of color—had to fight for space that should have been theirs by default. “I just wanted to see women performing together, collaborating, standing in their power, she says. “It started as a small idea, and suddenly it was this movement I could barely keep up with. It grew because the need was so deep.”

This year’s theme? Same Root, New Flower shaped everything from honoree selection to the energy in the air. Lowery adds, “We wanted to honor growth,” she says. “Connection. Evolution. All of us blooming differently, but from the same root.”

As the day begins, Lowery eases into her routine by not taking any calls, staying hydrated, and making sure she’s well-rested. On a day like today, she has to be intentional to remain centered and focused. Her glam team arrives early. But her sanctuary is already set.

Lowery says this would be impossible without her village. “My team knows, no problems today, only flowers,” she adds.

Her beauty routine is minimal but systematic. A cleanse, serum, moisturizer, SPF but, in the evening she opts for a double cleanse or a rich treatment serum. Lowery adds,“I’m big on natural glow. Tinted moisturizer, a little blush, gloss, and that’s it. Water, sleep, and protecting my peace, that’s the real secret.”

But, on an extra special day, Lowery taps her trusted makeup artist, Dion Xu, who takes extra precautions due to her oily skin. When beginning skin prep he goes in with the Milk Touch Hedera Helix for a soothing essence. Then the Green Hyaluron 6sec to lock in moisture. Then soothing pads, finishing with the AM/PM Moisturizer ahead of applying SPF.

For a flawless base, he begins by applying the OneSize Oil Sucker across the T-zone, followed by Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Balm to smooth the skin’s texture. He then layers the Yummy Skin Spray and Foundation, finishing with the Illuminating Veil for a subtle, radiant glow.

For the face, Xu starts by using the OneSize Beauty Point Made highlighter to accentuate the eyes, then applies Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush to add a touch of color to the cheeks and under the eyes. He finishes by setting everything with the OneSize Beauty Blurring Setting Powder and the Boucle Silk Finishing Powder for a flawless, soft-focus finish.

Tonight, everything is about refinement. Still her, but amplified. “The vibe is ‘Elevated Self,’” she says. “Minimal but impactful. The makeup and hair were polished, elevated versions of herself.

As for her hair, the Valentino lace hood was the centerpiece. But, with the goal of creating a transformative look, her hairstylist, Khat Rabanni, wanted to be deliberate about what lay beneath. Rabanni recommended 40-inch straight extensions from Hair Are Us, adding a playful touch she dubbed “bust down glam.”

When reflecting on each thoughtful choice from her hair and makeup to styling, “this look is about identity,” she shares. “Black tie doesn’t have to mean a gown. Makeup isn’t a mask; it’s expression. It’s autonomy. It’s walking into the room with quiet dominance.”

And what’s next after tonight? “Our Femmeland at Sea cruise in February! It will be an incredible experience for women to connect, celebrate, and grow together.”

Scroll on for exclusive behind-the-scenes images of Lowery preparing for the big night.

01 01 The prep begins…

02 02 And for the buss down!

03 03 The hero products

04 04 Well, naturally, an espresso martini!

05 05 And for the Valentino hood…

06 06 The final touches

07 07 Plus a bold, punchy lip!

08 08 And Alaïa on the feet.

09 09 Serving face.