Beyond The Game: Coach, What Goes Around Comes Around, And The Fashion Pulse Of WNBA All-Star

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend kicked off days ago in Indianapolis, Indiana. This year, it appeared athletes and their stylists were well equipped for the events that ensued. With all eyes on the W, those who trekked to Indianapolis were also able to utilize the platform to present outfits that hint at what is making them tick at the moment. For some, feminine pursuits were showcased–while for others tailored trousers and button-ups pushed them into a bit of a masculine lane. For those of you keeping score: At the All-Star Game, Team Collier took home a win versus Team Clark with 151 points. (Though Team Clark didn’t win, they did collectively score 131 points).

For 2025, the widespread support of the WNBA led to flagship events by the W, Coach, luxury vintage retailer What Goes Around Comes Around, Fenty Beauty, Gran Coramino, Unrivaled, and a myriad of others. Celebrities, athletes, and legends alike attended these activations to support the W. Each individual who took time to show up in these spaces arrived in style.

On Friday and Saturday, the WNBA hosted their own orange carpet. A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces donned a semi-translucent maroon dress by Dipetsa. At times, for her game day looks, Wilson showcases her love for tomboy-inspired outfits, so this moment was a bit different from her usual looks. Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese wore a decadent leopard print coat by Mark Gong, styled by Jermaine Daley.

On the orange carpet over the weekend, Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Seattle Storm arrived in an elevated paisley bomber jacket with matching see-through shorts by designer Cucculelli Shaheen. Diggins’ outfit, which featured a bomber with hundreds of black gems sewn on was styled by Sydnee Paige.

Over at Coach’s WNBA All-Star Party, athletes and individuals who are staunch supporters of the W kicked off the weekend in stylish proportions. One staple look at this event included Aneesah Morrow of the Connecticut Sun. Morrow wore all Coach: a faux fur cheetah coat with mom-style denim jeans and a black leather bustier top.

Below take a look at the best looks from the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend.

01 01 Sheryl Swoopes And Velissa Vaughn Courtesy

02 02 Rickea Jackson And Racquel Chevremont Courtesy

03 03 Courtney Williams, Napheesa Collier, Lisa Leslie And Natisha Hiedeman Bre Johnson/BFA.com

04 04 Aneesah Morrow Bre Johnson/BFA.com

05 05 Kiki Iriafen And Lisa Leslie Bre Johnson/BFA.com

06 06 Rae Burrell Bre Johnson/BFA.com

07 07 Rosalyn Gold-Onwude Bre Johnson/BFA.com

08 08 Aari McDonald Bre Johnson/BFA.com

09 09 NaLyssa Smith And DiJonai Carrington Bre Johnson/BFA.com

10 10 Chiney Ogwumike Bre Johnson/BFA.com

11 11 Bruce Proctor And Glen Proctor Bre Johnson/BFA.com

12 12 Courtney Mays Bre Johnson/BFA.com

13 13 Skylar Diggins Getty Images

14 14 A’ja Wilson Getty Images

15 15 Angel Reese Getty Images

16 16 Napheesa Collier Getty Images

17 17 Sydney Colson Getty Images

18 18 Rae Burrell Getty Images

19 19 Kiki Iriafen Getty Images

20 20 Satou Sabally Getty Images

21 21 Nneka Ogwumike Getty Images

22 22 Chiney Ogwumike Getty Images

23 23 Saniya Rivers Getty Images

24 24 Alyssa Thomas Getty Images