Our Favorite Family Moments At The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

Sunday night’s Grammys was one for the books. Beyoncé finally won Album of the Year and for Cowboy Carter. Kendrick Lamar swept his categories for “Not Like Us” while wearing a Canadian suit, may I add (because beefs are temporary, but trolling is forever). Doechii won Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal, just the third woman to do so. Diana Ross made an iconic appearance. And, of course, Black love was on display on the red carpet and in the Crypto arena. All of this during Black History Month!

In addition to all of that, a memo must have gone out encouraging people to attend the awards with their family members. Stars showing up with their mothers is a norm, but it’s becoming more in vogue for artists to attend with their children, and a number of them did just that. Like singer Kehlani with daughter Adeya, who is an absolute doll.

Others came with the whole crew, like Alicia Keys who was the recipient of the 2025 Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. She attended the Grammys with hubby Swizz Beatz, sons Egypt and Genesis, and her mom Terria Joseph.

And siblings were also in the house, include Jaden Smith, who notably wore a house on his head, and little sister Willow, who was nominated for two awards on Sunday night for her brilliant album Empathogen. Their legendary father, Will Smith, was also at the event, helping to present the tribute to the late Quincy Jones.

It clearly goes without saying that the Grammys were a family affair. Check out all the beautiful broods that enjoyed the show, which honored not only the best music of the last year but also the resilience of the city of Los Angeles.

01 01 Willow and Jaden Smith US actor Jaden Smith (L) and US singer Willow Smith arrive for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

02 02 Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Egypt Dean, Genesis Dean and Terria Joseph US producer Swizz Beatz (2nd L), US singer-songwriter Alicia Keys (2nd R), their children and Keys’ mother Terria Joseph arrive for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

03 03 Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, and Beyoncé attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

04 04 Kehlani and Daughter Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kehlani (R) and Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

05 05 Tems and Her Mom Grace LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Tems (L) attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

06 06 Jimmy Jam, Lisa Harris and Bella and Max Harris LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Max Harris, Bella Harris, Jimmy Jam and Lisa Harris attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

07 07 Doechii and Mom Celesia Moore LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doechii (R) and Celesia Moore attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

08 08 Valeisha Butterfield and Son Dillon LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Valeisha Butterfield (R) attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

09 09 Byron Allen and Son Lucas Allen LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Lucas Allen and Byron Allen attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

10 10 Yolanda Adams and Daughter Taylor Ayanna Crawford LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Taylor Ayanna Crawford and Yolanda Adams attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

11 11 Kenyon Dixon and Isley-Rose Dixon LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kenyon Dixon and Isley-Rose Dixon attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)