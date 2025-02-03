HomeLifestyle

Our Favorite Family Moments At The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

From the Smith family to Kehlani and her adorable daughter Adeya and Bey, Jay and Blue Ivy Carter, the Grammys brought the stars — and their broods — out.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Will Smith, Willow Smith, and Jaden Smith attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Sunday night’s Grammys was one for the books. Beyoncé finally won Album of the Year and for Cowboy Carter. Kendrick Lamar swept his categories for “Not Like Us” while wearing a Canadian suit, may I add (because beefs are temporary, but trolling is forever). Doechii won Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal, just the third woman to do so. Diana Ross made an iconic appearance. And, of course, Black love was on display on the red carpet and in the Crypto arena. All of this during Black History Month!

In addition to all of that, a memo must have gone out encouraging people to attend the awards with their family members. Stars showing up with their mothers is a norm, but it’s becoming more in vogue for artists to attend with their children, and a number of them did just that. Like singer Kehlani with daughter Adeya, who is an absolute doll.

Others came with the whole crew, like Alicia Keys who was the recipient of the 2025 Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. She attended the Grammys with hubby Swizz Beatz, sons Egypt and Genesis, and her mom Terria Joseph.

And siblings were also in the house, include Jaden Smith, who notably wore a house on his head, and little sister Willow, who was nominated for two awards on Sunday night for her brilliant album Empathogen. Their legendary father, Will Smith, was also at the event, helping to present the tribute to the late Quincy Jones.

It clearly goes without saying that the Grammys were a family affair. Check out all the beautiful broods that enjoyed the show, which honored not only the best music of the last year but also the resilience of the city of Los Angeles.

