HomeEntertainment

Why This Fall’s Movie Lineup Feels Bigger Than Ever

From action-packed thrillers to prestige dramas and musicals, this season’s releases promise something for everyone.
Why This Fall’s Movie Lineup Feels Bigger Than Ever
By Okla Jones ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Fall has always served as a reset. The air cools, the days shorten, and there’s room for new habits. The entertainment industry marks that shift, and has changed a lot in the last few years. Some things are better, some are still in progress. But the feeling when a film grabs hold remains the same—by a story, a character, a voice—that, never goes out of season.

This fall brings a mix of amazing films. Him puts Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw touch on a supernatural sports thriller, with Tyriq Withers and Marlon Wayans taking big swings under director Justin Tipping. It’s the kind of film that tests nerves and heart at the same time. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another pivots toward action-thriller terrain, pairing Leonardo DiCaprio with Teyana Taylor as parents pulled back into a past they tried to bury. Anderson’s ensemble—Regina Hall, Wood Harris, newcomer Chase Infiniti—signals scale and stakes. Then there’s Hedda, where Nia DaCosta reimagines Ibsen with Tessa Thompson in the title role. DaCosta’s eye and Thompson’s control promise a clean, modern voltage—proof of how far representation and authorship have come, and how much they matter.

And of course, the season’s biggest spell: Wicked: For Good. Cynthia Erivo returns as Elphaba with the kind of voice that fills a room and a presence that anchors a world. Expect spectacle, but also a story about claiming identity and embracing power.

Here are the films to watch for this fall—and why they deserve a spot on your calendar.

TOPICS: 