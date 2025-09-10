Why This Fall’s Movie Lineup Feels Bigger Than Ever

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Fall has always served as a reset. The air cools, the days shorten, and there’s room for new habits. The entertainment industry marks that shift, and has changed a lot in the last few years. Some things are better, some are still in progress. But the feeling when a film grabs hold remains the same—by a story, a character, a voice—that, never goes out of season.

This fall brings a mix of amazing films. Him puts Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw touch on a supernatural sports thriller, with Tyriq Withers and Marlon Wayans taking big swings under director Justin Tipping. It’s the kind of film that tests nerves and heart at the same time. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another pivots toward action-thriller terrain, pairing Leonardo DiCaprio with Teyana Taylor as parents pulled back into a past they tried to bury. Anderson’s ensemble—Regina Hall, Wood Harris, newcomer Chase Infiniti—signals scale and stakes. Then there’s Hedda, where Nia DaCosta reimagines Ibsen with Tessa Thompson in the title role. DaCosta’s eye and Thompson’s control promise a clean, modern voltage—proof of how far representation and authorship have come, and how much they matter.

And of course, the season’s biggest spell: Wicked: For Good. Cynthia Erivo returns as Elphaba with the kind of voice that fills a room and a presence that anchors a world. Expect spectacle, but also a story about claiming identity and embracing power.

Here are the films to watch for this fall—and why they deserve a spot on your calendar.

September 12 – Tin Soldier Jamie Foxx takes center stage in Tin Soldier, an explosive action thriller directed by Brad Furman and co-starring Robert De Niro and Scott Eastwood. Foxx plays Leon K. Prudhomme, also known as The Bokushi, a mysterious leader whose mercenary world collides with high-stakes power plays and survival. With its mix of veteran star power and Foxx’s commanding presence, the film promises to deliver both spectacle and grit, solidifying his continued impact in blockbuster cinema.

September 19 – Him Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions brings its signature blend of horror and social commentary to Him, a supernatural sports thriller from director Justin Tipping. Rising actor Tyriq Withers stars as Cameron Cade, a young football player navigating unsettling psychological and supernatural trials, alongside Marlon Wayans in a chilling dramatic turn. With Peele at the helm as producer and a talented Black cast driving the story, Him pushes the sports film into uncharted, blood-curdling territory.

September 26 – One Battle After Another Paul Thomas Anderson turns to action-thriller territory with One Battle After Another, a loose adaptation of Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor as parents whose vigilante past resurfaces, dragging their family into a dangerous web of secrets and violence. Alongside Taylor’s pivotal role, the cast features Regina Hall, Wood Harris, and newcomer Chase Infiniti, adding powerful Black talent to Anderson’s signature ensemble. With its mix of literary inspiration, star wattage, and first-time performances, the film is shaping up to be one of the season’s most talked-about releases.

October 3 – The Smashing Machine Benny Safdie directs The Smashing Machine, a gripping biographical sports drama that sees Dwayne Johnson step into one of his most demanding roles yet. Johnson stars as Mark Kerr, the legendary MMA fighter whose rise in the cage was matched by personal battles outside of it, with Emily Blunt portraying his then-wife Dawn Staples. Known for his blockbuster persona, Johnson’s turn here signals a raw, transformative performance that could redefine his career. As one of Hollywood’s most prominent Black stars, his portrayal grounds the film in both physical intensity and emotional depth, making it a major fall release to watch.

October 24 – Hedda Director Nia DaCosta reimagines Henrik Ibsen’s classic Hedda Gabler in a bold new adaptation that stars Tessa Thompson in the iconic title role. The film, which Thompson also produces, brings fresh urgency to the 19th-century play, examining power, identity, and the limits of freedom through a contemporary lens. With DaCosta at the helm and Thompson’s commanding presence anchoring the story, Hedda highlights the brilliance of Black women both in front of and behind the camera. Arriving in theaters before streaming on Prime Video, it stands as one of the fall’s most anticipated prestige dramas.

November 14 – The Running Man Edgar Wright brings a fresh take to Stephen King’s dystopian novel The Running Man, reimagining the brutal survival tale for a new era. Glen Powell leads the cast, but it’s the presence of standout Black talent—including Colman Domingo, Daniel Ezra, and Jayme Lawson—that adds depth and range to this high-stakes action thriller. Known for his inventive filmmaking, Wright promises a mix of kinetic spectacle and sharp social commentary, exploring themes of entertainment, power, and resistance. With its star-packed ensemble and timely edge, The Running Man could be one of the season’s defining genre films.