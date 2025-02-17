If there’s one thing Yvonne Orji’s going to do, it’s give 110% in every situation. “I’d rather give you the best of me than what’s left of me,” as Orji tells ESSENCE via Zoom. “I give so much energy away to other people…I used to be able to keep going and going,” she says. “Now I’m like, if I work on the weekend, I know I need to take Monday and Tuesday off to regroup,” she continues.

And, for someone as busy as Orji, sometimes self-care is found while she’s getting ready for big events—such as the GAP x Harlem’s Fashion Row runway show she attended. The event—celebrating their new collection that highlights the incredible work of six Black designers—kicked off All-Star weekend in San Francisco on Friday.

To help Orji bring the sparkly energy—which we all know and love her for in everything from Insecure to her stellar comedy special Momma, I Made It!—the star loves to set the getting ready mood with candles. “On a rainy day like today, I might do a smoky, charcoal, oud candle. I love a masculine scent sometimes,” she says. “Other times I’ll do a sandalwood, vanilla, or amber.” And the vibe is not complete without jazz or a nineties playlist. “And I’m usually singing loudly,” she adds.

Of course, good glam is always a major part of feeling like her best self in front of cameras, too. “I feel most comfortable and beautiful when I don’t have to worry about anything,” she says. “On the red carper, I’m moving so much and I don’t want to have to think, ‘oh, the lip is too much,’ or ‘is the lace showing?’”

That said, to accompany her GAP x HFR ‘Open-Back Shirt,’ by designer Kaphill, and ‘Netflix Baby Zuri Gold’ Anima Iris bag was glam by makeup artist Ashley Rose. For the sultry look, Rose used Dior Forever Foundation, Makeup By Mario Bronzer, and NARS Concealer. When it came to the hair, Orji brought the sunshine on a rainy day with a honey blonde, middle-part unit from Heat Free Hair. “I love them. They’re also a Nigerian-owned brand,” she says.

And, just like that, she was ready for a night out celebrating Black voices in fashion. “I just love what Harlem’s Fashion Row has done for years to highlight up and coming designers,” she says. “I think Brandice has her pulse on what’s popping, what’s now, and how to continue to be inclusive regardless of what mandates are coming down,” Orji continues. “And I think we can all agree that the more diversity and the more voices there are in every industry, especially fashion, the better it is for creativity, for style, and for humanity.”

As for what’s next for the actress and comedian? “I’m excited to give y’all a peekaboo—to quote Kendrick— into what I have going on,” she says—nodding to the fact that she’s working on her next comedy special. “I’ve also been in my live hosting bag,” including for 15 Percent Pledge and e.l.f. Cosmetics. “I’m enjoying this season of just being me and people being open to receiving that. I’ve gotten to play some amazing characters. But it feels good to just say, ‘hey, this is me. I’ve always been this way.’”

Below, get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look—via Stephon Latham’s lens—at how Orji got ready for the HFR x GAP runway show.

