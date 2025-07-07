The Handsome Highlights: All The Beautiful Men Who Lit Up ESSENCE Fest 2025

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Tyler Lepley attends the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

And just like that, another ESSENCE Festival of Culture sponsored by Coca-Cola has come and gone. The panels were insightful, fun was had, and the concerts were memorable. There was also plenty of eye candy. Our Suede men’s experience grows in popularity every year, and brings out a whole host of fine fellas to speak. They weren’t just there, though. Whether they were sitting for important conversations, popping up on the stage at the Superdome or just partying and enjoying the good vibes around New Orleans (like regular Lance Gross always does), there were certainly some beautiful brothas on the ground for Festival. Don’t take our word for it though. Scroll down and see for yourself!

01 01 Maxwell Maxwell was a headliner at the concert for Day 1 of EFOC. As usual, he put on quite the show. In addition, he was talent at the Suede experience for men, joining NPR’s Bobby Carter for Behind the Tiny Desk. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Maxwell performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

02 02 Terrence J Terrence took to the stage during the concert on Day 1 to help with hosting duties, participated in the Timepieces & Legacy: The Influence of Watches in Culture conversation at Suede, and he also enjoyed the Festival Weekend Takeover events hosted by EFOC performer Davido. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 5: Terrence J attends the Day-Cation Day Party with Lance Gross and Terrence J at Treehouse on July 5, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

03 03 Lance Gross and J. Alphonse Nicholson Gross, an EFOC regular, and fellow actor J. Alphonse Nicholson of P-Valley fame, stepped out for Day 2’s concert, and both men were panelists at the Convention Center. Gross took part in a live taping of the Dear Future Wifey podcast at Suede and sat for AT&T’s Shaping the Future of Culture chat featuring HBCU alumni. Nicholson was a part of the Ask Me Anything: Producing for Film & Television conversation at Hollywood House. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Lance Gross and J. Alphonse Nicholson attend Night 1 during the 2025 Essence Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

04 04 Luke James and Mario Hottie singer and actor Luke James, who showed up at the ESSENCE Stage and Disney sponsored moments promoting Season 7 of The Chi ran into Mario, who performed at McDonald’s Chef Remix series at the Superdome, when both men attended Davido’s Festival Takeover event on Sunday. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 5: (L-R) Luke James and Mario at Festival Weekend Takeover Hosted by Davido at Treehouse on July 5, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

05 05 Nas The legendary MC was a headliner for the final night of concerts at the Superdome. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Nas performs on stage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

06 06 Rome Flynn The actor showed up at a sponsored panel with AT&T called The Power of Staying Still, as well as at Hollywood House for the No Small Parts: Elevating Every Audition conversation with actress Gail Bean. He also stepped out on stage for the final concert on Sunday to make a presentation for AT&T. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Rome Flynn speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola – Day 3 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

07 07 Romeo Miller The actor, businessman and girl dad took the stage for the last night of concerts, supporting his father Master P’s final epic live performance. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Romeo Miller performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

08 08 Chef Scotley Innis Innis, the chef behind the popular Caribbean restaurant Continental in Brooklyn and Atlanta and the bar Aliya was part of two panels at the Food and Wine Experience, including Dinner Made Simple: Time-Saving Recipes for Every Lifestyle, and Bitterleaf to Breadfruit – The Taste of the Diaspora: Culture Served with Purpose. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Scotley Innis speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

09 09 Jidenna The forever “Classic Man” arrived at the Food and Wine Experience for the sponsored Jollof vs. Jambalaya panel, speaking about the increasing popularity of African food and culture in the States. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Jidenna speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

10 10 Lucky Daye Our eyes were lucky to spot Lucky Daye, who performed for the first day of concerts at the Superdome. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Lucky Daye performs on stage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

11 11 Kofi Siriboe Siriboe, who was featured in our May/June Festival issue and calls New Orleans home (as well as Los Angeles), had to make an appearance. He chatted on a sponsored AT&T panel and looked gorgeous, as always. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Kofi Siriboe speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

12 12 Tyler Lepley The busy actor lent his talents to two panels: Black Love Uncut: Dating, Relationships & Keeping It Spicy Hosted by Tonight’s Conversation, and Netflix Presents: A Special Look at The Tyler Perry Universe. He attended Festival with his love, Miracle Watts. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Tyler Lepley speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)