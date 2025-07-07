The Handsome Highlights: All The Beautiful Men Who Lit Up ESSENCE Fest 2025

And just like that, another ESSENCE Festival of Culture sponsored by Coca-Cola has come and gone. The panels were insightful, fun was had, and the concerts were memorable. There was also plenty of eye candy. Our Suede men’s experience grows in popularity every year, and brings out a whole host of fine fellas to speak. They weren’t just there, though. Whether they were sitting for important conversations, popping up on the stage at the Superdome or just partying and enjoying the good vibes around New Orleans (like regular Lance Gross always does), there were certainly some beautiful brothas on the ground for Festival. Don’t take our word for it though. Scroll down and see for yourself!
Maxwell was a headliner at the concert for Day 1 of EFOC. As usual, he put on quite the show. In addition, he was talent at the Suede experience for men, joining NPR’s Bobby Carter for Behind the Tiny Desk.
Terrence took to the stage during the concert on Day 1 to help with hosting duties, participated in the Timepieces & Legacy: The Influence of Watches in Culture conversation at Suede, and he also enjoyed the Festival Weekend Takeover events hosted by EFOC performer Davido.
Gross, an EFOC regular, and fellow actor J. Alphonse Nicholson of P-Valley fame, stepped out for Day 2’s concert, and both men were panelists at the Convention Center. Gross took part in a live taping of the Dear Future Wifey podcast at Suede and sat for AT&T’s Shaping the Future of Culture chat featuring HBCU alumni. Nicholson was a part of the Ask Me Anything: Producing for Film & Television conversation at Hollywood House.
Hottie singer and actor Luke James, who showed up at the ESSENCE Stage and Disney sponsored moments promoting Season 7 of The Chi ran into Mario, who performed at McDonald’s Chef Remix series at the Superdome, when both men attended Davido’s Festival Takeover event on Sunday.
The legendary MC was a headliner for the final night of concerts at the Superdome.
The actor showed up at a sponsored panel with AT&T called The Power of Staying Still, as well as at Hollywood House for the No Small Parts: Elevating Every Audition conversation with actress Gail Bean. He also stepped out on stage for the final concert on Sunday to make a presentation for AT&T.
The actor, businessman and girl dad took the stage for the last night of concerts, supporting his father Master P’s final epic live performance.
Innis, the chef behind the popular Caribbean restaurant Continental in Brooklyn and Atlanta and the bar Aliya was part of two panels at the Food and Wine Experience, including Dinner Made Simple: Time-Saving Recipes for Every Lifestyle, and Bitterleaf to Breadfruit – The Taste of the Diaspora: Culture Served with Purpose.
The forever “Classic Man” arrived at the Food and Wine Experience for the sponsored Jollof vs. Jambalaya panel, speaking about the increasing popularity of African food and culture in the States.
Our eyes were lucky to spot Lucky Daye, who performed for the first day of concerts at the Superdome.
Siriboe, who was featured in our May/June Festival issue and calls New Orleans home (as well as Los Angeles), had to make an appearance. He chatted on a sponsored AT&T panel and looked gorgeous, as always.
The busy actor lent his talents to two panels: Black Love Uncut: Dating, Relationships & Keeping It Spicy Hosted by Tonight’s Conversation, and Netflix Presents: A Special Look at The Tyler Perry Universe. He attended Festival with his love, Miracle Watts.
Our forever fave, Tate didn’t make it to the Convention Center this year, but the actor stepped out for some fun at Davido’s Festival Weekend Takeover events.