The Handsome Highlights: All The Beautiful Men Who Lit Up ESSENCE Fest 2025

From Kofi to Tyler, Maxwell and Lance, the eye candy was plentiful at this year's ESSENCE Festival of Culture.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Tyler Lepley attends the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

And just like that, another ESSENCE Festival of Culture sponsored by Coca-Cola has come and gone. The panels were insightful, fun was had, and the concerts were memorable. There was also plenty of eye candy. Our Suede men’s experience grows in popularity every year, and brings out a whole host of fine fellas to speak. They weren’t just there, though. Whether they were sitting for important conversations, popping up on the stage at the Superdome or just partying and enjoying the good vibes around New Orleans (like regular Lance Gross always does), there were certainly some beautiful brothas on the ground for Festival. Don’t take our word for it though. Scroll down and see for yourself!

