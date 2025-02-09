Jacob Webster

Lately, actress Skye P Marshall has been reveling in the moments she’s been experiencing. Ahead of this past week’s Critics Choice Awards, the Matlock star expressed over a call that she was excited about her nomination. “I’m overwhelmed with joy, and I just want to make sure I’m present and soak up every moment,” she shared. Aside from this prestigious honor, she recognizes that this offers her a chance to showcase her love for fashion. She tells me that she’s currently in her Michael Kors era which feels very New York (Marshall is based in New York City). This means that monochromatic outfits are a part of her day-to-day life. As of late she has been into Sergio Hudson, Christopher John Rogers, and Jovana Louis.

On her daily style, the actress expresses that she is guided by the idea of comfotability. A LOFT sweatsuit that she says she has in five different colors is a go-to. Marshall explains that it is “butter soft” on her skin. She wears these sets when she’s in Los Angeles–New York calls for sleeker style moments, according to Skye. “In New York, I lean into my Carrie Bradshaw energy, and I like to just throw different items together, whether they match or not,” she said. “I’m also a sucker for a deal.”

Marshall candidly shares that she also still wears dresses and wardrobe staples that she’s had for over 15 years. She notes that she isn’t one to hop onto trend bandwagons, instead she puhses herself to go for comfortable pieces. “I also like to feel sexy in what I’m wearing,” she notes. “And I like for it to be soft to the touch, because physical touch is one of my love languages.”

In Matlock, Skye is a high-powered attorney, Olympia. Marshall says that her role on the show allotted her the opportunity to infuse a Black designer into the costume design. One she chose was Telfar and the brands logo bags–she shares that along with Olympia’s suits she also wears Telfar bags. “We have about 14 different Telfar bags to match Olympia’s suits,” she shares.

Stylist Bryon Javar and Skye worked together previously for her Emmy Awards look in which she wore a Dune-inspired structured gown in blood orange. The actress excitedly said Javar had been someone on her radar for years. She also explained that her guard isn’t up when she’s collaborating with Javar who has risen the style prowess of acts including Marsai Martin and Quinta Brunson through his high level of execution. For the Critics Choice Awards, Marshall called upon Bryon again since this is her first-ever nomination.

“Christian Siriano has been on my vision board for a decade,” the actress shared. So to get to visit his showroom and also be a part of the creative process felt full circle for Marshall. Ahead of the designer’s latest presentation, he pointed out Skye’s regal qualities: “She is so strikingly beautiful and elegant,” the designer said. He also says the gown was created to evoke similarities to a blooming orchid.

The end result is a decadent gown that aligns with the cherry red gowns that went down the runway at the brand’s recent presentation. Structurally, it’s a masterpiece too. Ushering in her latest chapter calls for new ventures including custom gowns by designers she once dreamed of collaborating with. The red confection was paired with Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry by Etho Maria and Hanut Singh. Making for a memorable moment that’ll forever be a part of Marshall’s stylistic journey.

“I want to be a risk taker when it comes to how I dress, depending on where I’m going. I’m learning to feel confident in more structured dresses,” Marshall adds.

01 01 The Stunning Jewelry Options A close-up shot of the jewelry options pieced together by Bryon Javar. Jacob Webster

02 02 The Footwear Lineup Various footwear options spanning a range of tones. Jacob Webster

03 03 Strike A Pose Stylist Bryon Javar tweaks Marshall’s custom Christian Siriano gown. Jacob Webster

04 04 A Ravishing Look In total, the entire ensemble shines brilliantly in this key shot. Jacob Webster

05 05 A Side Profile Another look at the cherry red gown by Christian Siriano. Jacob Webster

06 06 A Look At The Collar Detailing In this shot, Marshall flexes the sleek collared detailing that is pivotal to her gown.

07 07 Stepping Out Marshall and her husband Edwin Hodge prepare to step out for the evening.